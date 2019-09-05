Work to begin on Queen Charlotte sewer lines

Preventative measures suggested to counter any side effects of the work

The Village of Queen Charlotte will be starting cleaning of its sewer lines on Friday, and is advising residents to take precautions for the duration of the work.

The sewer line cleaning will be performed from Sept. 6-19. During this time residents may notice water coming up and splashing out of their toilets. To counter this, it is advised to keep all toilet lids down, and to also put a weight on top of the lid to make sure they stay secure.

A noticeable sewer gas smell is also a possibility. If detected, residents are told to run water in their sinks.

Updates will be posted on the Village’s website throughout the cleaning process.

Alex Kurial | Journalist