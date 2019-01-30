Teck Coal is reporting a serious incident at Greenhills Operations which resulted in one employee being airlifted to hospital. File photo

Worker had been changing tire when it exploded at B.C. mine

RCMP, Ministry investigating incident at Teck’s Greenhills Operations in East Kootenay

A man remains in a serious condition after a truck tire he was changing exploded at an Elk Valley mine.

On Wednesday morning, Elk Valley RCMP issued an update on the incident, which took place in a contractor maintenance shop at Teck Coal’s Greenhills Operations near Elkford about 12:30 p.m. Monday.

LOOK BACK: Contract employee airlifted from Greenhills Operations with serious injuries

According to the RCMP, the man was changing a tire on a 66,000-pound Maxam truck when it appeared to explode.

Mine Rescue Operations and B.C. Ambulance were called, and the man was flown to Calgary Foothills Hospital by STARS Ambulance.

He remains in serious condition with head injuries and a broken arm.

RCMP continue to investigate in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources.

Previous story
Ottawa moves to clamp down on potential meddling in next federal election
Next story
Police offer $100,000 reward to find gangster wanted in 2009 B.C. strip mall shooting

Just Posted

BC Ferries’ president on LNG and northern routes

CEO Mark Collins to speak with Prince Rupert’s business community

TransCanada to sell up to 75% stake in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Company reducing its interest in the 670-kilometre, 48-inch diameter natural gas pipeline project

Coastal GasLink pauses work over trap line dispute

Unist’ot’en dispute claims traps were set after injunction gives pipeline workers access.

RCMP on man-hunt for two armed suspects in northwest B.C.

Terrace RCMP and Forensic Identification Unit is investigating after truck was stolen at gunpoint

Copper shines with Haida language support

Inside the Haida Gwaii Museum, the T’aaGuu SGaana (Supernatural Copper) shines as… Continue reading

On Bell Let’s Talk Day, psychologist says let’s also listen

Dr. Heather Fulton with the Burnaby Centre for Mental Health and Addiction has listening tips

B.C. moves to curb high number of overdose deaths by recent inmates

Community transition teams set up in Surrey, Prince George, Kamloops, Nanaimo, and Port Coquitlam

Parents of misidentified Bronco tell court how mix-up affected their lives

Paul and Tanya LaBelle’s son, Xavier, had been mixed up with another player, Parker Tobin

Parks Canada asking for feedback on management of Rocky Mountain region parks

The public will also have a chance to engage with the draft management plan in 2020

Worker had been changing tire when it exploded at B.C. mine

RCMP, Ministry investigating incident at Teck’s Greenhills Operations in East Kootenay

Police offer $100,000 reward to find gangster wanted in 2009 B.C. strip mall shooting

Conor D’Monte, formerly of the UN gang, is wanted in the death of Red Scorpions’ Kevin LeClair

Canfor adds to mill curtailments with brief B.C. Interior shutdowns

Vavenby down for six weeks, Houston and Mackenzie one week each

What unites Western Canada? Our attitude towards Ottawa, poll says

Majority of respondents said federal government’s treatment of them has worsened

Ottawa moves to clamp down on potential meddling in next federal election

Only disruptive incidents that harm Canada’s free and fair election will be publicly disclosed

Most Read