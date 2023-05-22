‘Working to save his legs’: Vernon man in need of support after motorcycle crash

On Mother’s Day, Jake Suttling was struck on his bike by a pick up truck on Hwy 6

Jake Suttling has undergone 11 surgeries so far on his lower body, as a team of trauma surgeons have been working hard to save his legs. (GoFundMe photo)

A Vernon man is seeking the public’s support, after a motorcycle crash last week changed his life.

On Mother’s Day, Jake Suttling was heading to Lumby to see his mother, Gen Acton, when he was struck down by a pick up truck on Hwy 6 at the School Rd intersection in Lavington.

According to Acton, Jake was then airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital, where a team of trauma surgeons “have been working hard to save his legs.”

“So far, he has undergone 11 hours of complex surgeries on his lower body; pelvis, hips, knees, femur, bilateral lower legs, both wrists are fractured as well as internal injuries,” Acton said in a GoFundMe post. “He also needs extensive dental repairs.”

Suttling’s road to recovery is going to be long and onerous, according to his mother, as he will need to relocate from his home to a wheelchair accessible home that will allow for the special equipment required for rehabilitation.

Suttling works as a Tile setter, and will likely need a new career upon recovery, due to the physical demands of his work.

“While there are many losses here, we are thankful to still have Jake with us,” said Acton. “If not for the conscientious of his personal safety with protective clothing it could have been a very different story. The strength, resilience and compassion for the driver who hit him that he has shown already is truly remarkable.”

Despite the grim news, Acton was thankful for the quick work of the all who assisted following the incident.

“I will be forever grateful to all of the first responders and caring citizens who stopped to help my son that day.”

If you are interested in financially supporting Suttling’s road to recovery, the GoFundMe link is here. So far, close to $4,000 has been raised, with a $30,000 goal set.

Acton also listed out three other options for support:

1. Share the road. Be alert and aware of motorbikes

2. An account has been set up at Chasers and Interior Bottle Depot under Jake Suttling

4. Stay tuned for a September fundraiser; details to follow

