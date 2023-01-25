WorkSafeBC issued a fine to Stephan Contracting Ltd. after a worker was seriously injured on a job site. (Image file)

WorkSafeBC issued a fine to Stephan Contracting Ltd. after a worker was seriously injured on a job site. (Image file)

WorkSafeBC fines Stephan’s Contracting $9.4K after worker injured in Port Clements

The workplace safety organization called it a “high-risk violation”

Stephan Contracting Ltd. was fined $9,430.37 after a worker was seriously injured on a job site, WorkSafeBC stated on Jan. 18.

The fine was imposed on Dec. 22, with the incident happening during the construction of a building extension in Port Clements. A large wooden beam that had been placed on posts and supported with a skid-steer fork attachment fell and hit a worker, WorkSafeBC stated.

According to the provincial workplace safety organization, the employee who was injured was not given enough training or supervision for the task, adding that Stephan Contracting had also failed to identify the hazards and did not do a risk assessment to control the hazards on the work site.

“The firm failed to provide its workers with the information, instruction, training, and supervision necessary to ensure their health and safety, a high-risk violation,” WorkSafeBC stated in an email.

Allegedly, Stephan Contracting also did not make sure the mobile equipment was inspected before they used it or that operators were using seatbelts.

The contracting company also did not tell WorkSafeBC about the incident and did not ensure the scene was undisturbed, the safety watchdog explained.

READ MORE: Worksafe hit the village of Port Clements with 16 non-compliance orders

 
Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Send Kaitlyn email
Send The Observer email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Traffic pollution can impair brain function, say B.C. researchers
Next story
Theft of dinosaur footprints in northeast B.C. lands Alberta man jail time, $15K fine

Just Posted

WorkSafeBC issued a fine to Stephan Contracting Ltd. after a worker was seriously injured on a job site. (Image file)
WorkSafeBC fines Stephan’s Contracting $9.4K after worker injured in Port Clements

“Down” use drives up overdose rate in Terrace and area. (Black Press file photo)
Health authority urges drug testing following surge in overdoses

A graphic shows the proposed Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall being built in Port Clements, B.C. (Image: Courtesy of Jehovah’s Witnesses)
Volunteers make quick work on new Jehovah’s Witnesses build in Port Clements

Gitga’at First Nation is one of three First Nations communities to receive funding from the province’s Community Energy Diesel Reduction to support clean energy projects in January 2023.
North Coast First Nations get $4 million to transition off diesel energy