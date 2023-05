Cause of fire still under investigation

Port McNeill Fire Rescue spent a long night at an Island landmark.

“Unfortunately the world’s largest burl caught on fire last night,” the department wrote in a Facebook post Thursday morning (May 18).

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Firefighters were still on scene Thursday morning extinguishing the last of the hot spots.

More to come.

