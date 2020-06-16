A black bear was discovered shot and illegally dumped just north of the Pesuta Shipwreck Trail on Haida Gwaii, an incident that was reported to conservation officers on Saturday, June 13, 2020. (Leila Riddall/Facebook photo)

Young black bear found shot, illegally dumped on Haida Gwaii

Bear reported June 13 near Pesuta Shipwreck Trail; Anyone with information asked to call RAPP line

Conservation officers (COs) are reportedly investigating after a black bear was discovered shot and illegally dumped on Haida Gwaii.

According to Gwaii Animal Helpline volunteer Leila Riddall, the young bear was found dead on the beach just north of the Pesuta Shipwreck Trail by recreational drivers and reported to COs on Saturday, June 13.

Riddall and the helpline both posted a photo of the bear on social media, asking anyone with information about the incident to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

Speaking with the Observer by phone, Riddall said COs had confirmed the bear was shot.

“It is unacceptable and we’re hoping that when it does get publicized people see that it’s not cool, it’s not OK, most people frown upon it,” she said.

The Observer has reached out to the Conservation Office for more information.

ALSO READ: Bear shot and killed, illegally, near Masset

ALSO READ: Limited-entry bear hunt replaces open season on Haida Gwaii

bearsConservation

