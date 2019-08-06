The Pacific Swift (pictured here in 2016) sailed into Haida Gwaii’s harbour earlier this week and will be around for residents to marvel at until Aug. 8. (photo courtesy of SALTS)

Young sailors voyage onto the coast of Haida Gwaii

28 youth voyaged between Port Hardy and Queen Charlotte

A ship carrying young sailing trainees voyaged into Haida Gwaii’s harbour earlier last week.

The Sail and Life Training Society ‘s (S.A.L.T.S.) tall ship Pacific Swift and its trainees arrived at the Queen Charlotte Dock on Aug. 4 and will remain there until Aug. 8.

S.A.L.T.S. operates the ship out of Victoria and teaches youth between the ages of 13-25 to sail. Pacific Swift was voyaging with 28 youth between Port Hardy and Haida Gwaii on a 10-day summer sail training voyage.

“Before docking in Queen Charlotte, trainees participated in beach clean-ups around the area and were welcomed by local Haida watchmen who shared stories and artwork with the youth,” S.A.L.T.S. stated.

For many trainees this was their first time experiencing remote BC islands the Great Bear Rainforest.

While on the trip, they learned all aspects of sailing the ship such as handling sails, steering the wheel, climbing the rigging, staying on anchor watch at night. When not working, they even learned about shipboard life from storytelling and singing.

The Pacific Swift was built during Expo ’86 and currently operates as a sail training vessel.

