Canadian Navigable Waters Act Logo

July 18, 2023

Canadian Navigable Waters Act – A&A Trading (Haida Gwaii) Ltd.

Canadian Navigable Waters Act

A&A Trading (Haida Gwaii) Ltd. hereby gives notice that an application has been made to the Minister of Transport, pursuant to the Canadian Navigable Waters Act for approval of the work described herein and its site and plans.

Pursuant to paragraph 7(2) of the said Act, A&A Trading (Haida Gwaii) Ltd. has deposited with the Minister of Transport, on the online Navigable Waters Registry (http://cps.canada.ca/) and under registry number 2203, or, under the NPP File Number 2000-500521, a description of the following work, its site, and plans: a temporary log barge tie-up in Skidegate Inlet at South Bay on District Lot 3021, Queen Charlotte Land District.

Comments regarding the effect of this work on marine navigation can be sent through the Common Project Search site mentioned above under the Comment section (search by the above referenced number) or, by sending your comments directly to (Navigation Protection Program – #820-800 Burrard St., Vancouver, BC, V6Z 2J8) if you do not have access to the internet.

However, comments will be considered only if they are in writing (electronic means preferable: NPPPAC-PPNPAC@tc.gc.ca) and are received not later than 30 days after the publication of the last notice. Although all comments conforming to the above will be considered, no individual response will be sent.

Signed at Campbell River, this 18th day of July, 2023. A&A Trading (Haida Gwaii) Ltd.

Just Posted

The British Columbia Marine Employers Association says the International Longshore and Warehouse Union plans to resume strike activity after union leadership rejected a tentative deal reached last week to end a port strike that lasted nearly two weeks. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Port strike back on after tentative deal rejected

Cows grazing at W Diamond Ranch (W Diamond Ranch).
Dry heats, fires spark feed and hay shortages for farmers in Bulkley Valley

Firefighting efforts continue but ATV and drone operators are getting in the way. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
BC Wildfire Service urges ATV riders, drone operators to steer clear of active fire zones

The charred tour bus smoulders on Hwy 16 near Skeena West after a midday fire on July 16 that left 37 international tourists stranded. There were no injuries and the Thornhill Fire Department was quick to respond, helping passengers get back on the road within seven hours. (Thornhill Fire Department photo)
Bus catches fire on Hwy 16, stranding tourists; firefighters respond