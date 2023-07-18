Canadian Navigable Waters Act

A&A Trading (Haida Gwaii) Ltd. hereby gives notice that an application has been made to the Minister of Transport, pursuant to the Canadian Navigable Waters Act for approval of the work described herein and its site and plans.

Pursuant to paragraph 7(2) of the said Act, A&A Trading (Haida Gwaii) Ltd. has deposited with the Minister of Transport, on the online Navigable Waters Registry (http://cps.canada.ca/) and under registry number 2203, or, under the NPP File Number 2000-500521, a description of the following work, its site, and plans: a temporary log barge tie-up in Skidegate Inlet at South Bay on District Lot 3021, Queen Charlotte Land District.

Comments regarding the effect of this work on marine navigation can be sent through the Common Project Search site mentioned above under the Comment section (search by the above referenced number) or, by sending your comments directly to (Navigation Protection Program – #820-800 Burrard St., Vancouver, BC, V6Z 2J8) if you do not have access to the internet.

However, comments will be considered only if they are in writing (electronic means preferable: NPPPAC-PPNPAC@tc.gc.ca) and are received not later than 30 days after the publication of the last notice. Although all comments conforming to the above will be considered, no individual response will be sent.

Signed at Campbell River, this 18th day of July, 2023. A&A Trading (Haida Gwaii) Ltd.