Environment Canada scientists say four major oilsands mines are releasing an average of about one-third more carbon dioxide per barrel of oil than they report. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canada’s hope for emissions credits for exporting LNG to Asia preposterous says economist

Thinking that LNG is a solution to climate change is dangerous, wishful thinking

For Canada to try to get emissions credits for exporting even more fossil fuels — liquified natural gas to Asia — is preposterous and will not reduce global emissions as the government claims, says a Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives senior economist.

The federal natural resources minister has confirmed that Canada hopes to use a clause in the Paris Agreement on climate change for such emissions credits, which economist Marc Lee says is nonsensical.

“Despite what the minister says, it’s a lie that LNG will help reduce global emissions. No one should take such claims seriously,” says Lee of the CCPA’s BC office.

The federal government argues that LNG is a cleaner energy source than coal, which is widely used in Asia to generate electricity.

“It’s plausible that LNG from BC could displace coal use in China, but it could also contribute to higher overall energy demand, adding to emissions on top of coal. Or LNG could displace renewables in China’s evolving energy mix,” he said.

“The grain of truth upon which this claim is made is simple: at the point of combustion, gas is about half as emissions-intensive as coal to deliver the same amount of energy. However, getting gas to the point of combustion is an incredibly energy-intensive endeavor,” Lee explains.

Accessing LNG means drilling two or more kilometres below the earth and then horizontally drilling with a mix of water and chemicals to ‘frack’ gas that is trapped in rock. This fracked or unconventional gas constitutes 87 per cent of BC’s gas production.

“Once it reaches the surface, the gas must be piped to processing plants, requiring more energy, impurities are stripped out and then the gas goes by pipeline to the coast to be liquefied before it can be put on a tanker for export to Asia,” Lee explained, adding that each process leads to greenhouse gas emissions and substantially reduces the emissions advantage relative to coal.

“Rather than indulging in dangerous wishful thinking that LNG is a solution to climate change, the federal government should start living up to its own Paris Agreement commitments because with the pathway we’re on, we’re not even close to meeting our 2030 target,” Lee says

Canada has pledged to cut its emissions by 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030. As of 2017, Canada’s emissions were less than one per cent below 2005 levels. That’s because Canada has failed to rein in emissions from its growing oil and gas production, Lee says.

“Even to the limited extent that a country like China can reduce its emissions by switching from coal to gas, it’s not suddenly going to hand over emissions credit for that to Canada. That’s not now emissions accounting works.”

CCPA – Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives

Previous story
OPINION: Wading through the PR tsunami post-pipeline approval

Just Posted

Queen Charlotte explores banning single use plastics

Council seeking community input on options to reduce plastic waste

Masset fishing derby proves to be a catch

All ages participated in the competition to bring in the top salmon and halibut hauls

Yarn Bombing mastermind is back in town

Big Canada Day longweekend in the works

New rules prohibit fishing in Haida waters

Strict protection zones will be in effect to preserve resources in the area

Canada’s hope for emissions credits for exporting LNG to Asia preposterous says economist

Thinking that LNG is a solution to climate change is dangerous, wishful thinking

VIDEO: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to be re-released with new footage

‘Avatar’ holds global box office record at $2.788 billion, while ‘Endgame’ stands at $2.743 billion…

B.C. teen killed by falling tree near Victoria

Second youth also injured in freak incident during field trip at Camp Barnard near Sooke

Elias Pettersson wins Calder Trophy as NHL’s top rookie

Vancouver forward first Canuck to win award since Pavel Bure in 1992

FVRD chair calls B.C. incineration plan for Philippines waste ‘disturbing’

Metro Vancouver ‘uniquely capable’ of safely disposing of waste coming back to Canada, say officials

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Channel your inner pirate in epic Canada-wide treasure hunt

200 treasure chests hidden among trails and waterways, lots of prizes to be claimed

Shovels could be in the ground on Trans Mountain by September, CEO says

Ian Anderson points to weeks likely required for NEB to reinstate 2016 regulatory record

Scorpion gives birth after hitching ride in B.C. woman’s luggage

A Vancouver woman inadvertently brought the animal home from a trip to Cuba

RCMP allows officers to grow beards

Members can now wear beards and goatees, as long as they’re neatly groomed

Most Read