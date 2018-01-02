Aphids were notably annoying in 2017. (Ryan Hodnett/Flickr)

Deer Gardener: Taking stock of a challenging garden year

By Elaine Nyeholt

The folks who love winter are in their element, and it’s good for us to be happy! Rejoice no matter what. For me winter is for cozying up with a blanket and writing, reading or cuddling with whoever will sit with me… usually a cat. The great hibernation has begun.

Garden magazines have arrived already, which provide endless hours of dreaming, pondering what varieties to use and opportunities to procrastinate.

A journal of the year’s successes and exceptions was really difficult this fall. With so little warmth it could not be deemed a “good” year for produce. Seed germination was deplorable in my yard. One strip of carrots (the kind in the tape) netted one carrot — which was very tasty, it’s true. Early sowing was not worthwhile at all, and I will avoid it in 2018. Why waste the pricey seeds? I think I removed the black plastic from our soil too early; it warms the raised beds if left in place and prevents leaching of nutrients in the excessive rain.

It took until August to get some usable leaf lettuce, but it was still growing strong until the heavy frosts. Lettuce should be the simplest of seeds to sprout. Surprisingly, after the deer were out-foxed my beans did yield a few meals for us, but overall it was a pathetic year.

My volunteer potatoes were very nice, however minimal. “As ye sow, so shall ye reap… sow not, reap not!”

The notable frustration this year was aphids in the greenhouse. They showed up on the petunias in hanging baskets first — I bought the petunias, so I may have imported them. The aphids moved to the cucumbers and delighted in sucking the life out of the leaves. At least they do not attack the fruit of the vines, but they are a pest to reckon with for sure.

I am considering what could be sprayed on the plants that would repel aphids before they even set up house… Rhubarb leaf tea with garlic or cayenne pepper? Any insight would be appreciated, as we have all “winter” to figure this out. I would love to hear your ideas at enyeholt@gmail.com. We are in this together my friends. It’s a battle of epic proportions with this evil insect. Ladybugs just do not eat fast enough to handle this plague.

The raspberry plants did very well, so that is one area of “happy” for me. They love to be wet, and boy did that happen! The grandgirls and friends were allowed to ravage them after the first few pickings proved plentiful enough for some freezer berries.

My strawberry bed was a waste of energy, but the plants grew stronger, and when thinned out will probably do okay if we have a warmer summer. I will not give up on them yet.

Blueberries were also very large, although less plentiful than some years. Pollination (lack of warm weather for bees) is likely at fault for this change. Large berries are nice… I am okay with that!

So, on to contemplating the next spring and summer. Enough garden journalling from my house. Enjoy your garden books and magazines. There is so much valuable information in the seed catalogues, I just love them.

Previous story
Tlellagraph: Gary and Cedric, a Haida Gwaii food-love story
Next story
B.C. VIEWS: John Horgan on forests and fires

Just Posted

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Tlellagraph: Gary and Cedric, a Haida Gwaii food-love story

By Janet Rigg *No woodland creatures in this story are based on… Continue reading

Deer Gardener: Taking stock of a challenging garden year

By Elaine Nyeholt The folks who love winter are in their element,… Continue reading

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

Old Massett launches blockade against logging close to New Town

Fallers heading to work on a cutblock near New Town yesterday morning… Continue reading

Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them

Cabbie kicks out teen in freezing weather: mother

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment

Multiple New Year’s Eve rescues in B.C.

Two boys, one skier, OK following separate rescues in southern Interior

Volunteers rush to help beached whale

Dozens raced to a Nova Scotia beach on New Year’s Day to help return a stranded pilot whale back to sea

‘It hurts my heart:’ B.C. social worker pushing for Alex Alerts for at-risk children

Says death of Alexandru Radita, 15, who weighed just 37 pounds when he died, was preventable

South Korea offers talks with North on Olympic co-operation

South Korea offered high-level talks with rival North Korea to find ways to cooperate on next month’s Winter Olympics

Canada takes on Switzerland in quarterfinal matchup

Healthy roster, mind games and Steenbergen all things to look for v. Switzerland

Alberta’s carbon tax jumps

Alberta’s carbon tax jumped on New Year’s Day, but the province’s NDP government maintains the tax played a vital role in Alberta’s improving economic outlook

2018: Battleground year for B.C. chiefs

2018 is being called a battleground in a New Year’s Day Statement from Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

Most Read