Deer Gardener: Tips for gardeners as we head into the dry season

Grass clippings provide excellent mulch

The best garden planting weekend of the year has come and gone! It’s not too late… Ready set, STRETCH, then get to it. Stretching is getting more important to me prior to garden activities. It is possible to incapacitate myself in a single gardening session now. Things were ‘different’ then. Life gets better, as I age, provided care is taken of some physical and mental requirements. Lots of walks help me. Being in the Okanagan is not too shabby either.

I am writing part of this in Osoyoos tending my Momma’s garden and home that she enjoyed so much. The desert is a complete flip from coastal rainforest, and the difference is quite charming. As we tidy up and head for home the roses have just begun to bloom, and lovely they are. Their beauty is twofold because they are ‘old’ roses that have an exceptional scent, and have been growing for many years (we moved them from the orchard home when my mom moved). Osoyoos is prime climate for roses, they love the heat if adequate water is available. I do grow roses in Port too, but it’s a hard slog compared to here.

Whilst diligently perusing the buds and new growth for aphids each morning I came upon a ladybug doing the same thing and realized that God perfect plan working, I do not have to worry about it, but I like to fuss. Two different colours of aphids (green and brown) have shown up so far. The green ones are on three bushes, but the larger brown ones seem to prefer the largest rose bush. There are no roses with both types. Interesting huh? Who knows what that means, if anything?

READ MORE: Deer Gardener: Keeping the bloom on the rose

A drive along the back roads, where I learned to drive 54 years ago caused us to find wild asparagus, one each for the four of us, to munch on. Outstanding flavour that took me back to being a ‘kid’. Love it! It was our candy in May.

The forest fire you may have seen on the news in Keremeos area was very scary, and here comes another wildfire season. Fortunately, it was contained within a couple of days, but the land is tinder dry out here. A vehicle fire caused the whole thing.

There is no place like home….

As I arrived home to Port Clements, the dryness continued to be on my mind, it is very dry here also. These Islands on fire are our worst nightmare… please be super conservative with anything that could even remotely start a fire… especially cigarette butts and campfires. We did well last year to get through reasonably unscathed let’s do it again please.

One of the first things I noticed as I wandered around my yard upon settling into home, is that the deer ate my Bergenia… aren’t they cute! Grrr. I had netted over some things, but not those. We wait all year for a one shot bloom and Bambi eats it! Sheesh.

As we head into this dry season, let’s consider more mulching to provide retention of moisture in the garden beds. Grass clippings are readily available and provide excellent mulch. You must not place the green clippings right up to the new plants that pop through the ground, the mulch is ‘manure’ and will burn young plants. A liberal dose of nitrogen comes from the grass, and a good dose of heat as they compost, so be watchful for problems. Some plants do not want extra nitrogen. When you place them in the zones between the seedlings, they give the bugs something to eat other than your new seedlings.

Try to place an inch or two of clippings at a time then wait until they dry before adding more, next mowing.

Keep the soil by the seedlings stirred up, so any watering you do will go directly to the plants and not run off. Creating a well around the base of larger plants can also help conserve water.

Seaweed is my all-time favorite mulch for next to the seedlings. It doesn’t burn and as it breaks down some serious nutrition is added to the soil. If your clippings are especially weedy, place a couple layers of newspaper down first to keep the weed problem down.

So, for this session that’s it! Have a great June!

READ MORE: B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Haida Gwaii Observer
Newsroom 
Send email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
On the Wing: Feed, fish, birds and whales

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii Masset airport receives $479,877 in funding for improvements

The Masset airport will use the grant funding for the replacement of an underground fuel tank

Without a technician, IV cancer treatment is being cut from Haida Gwaii

Patients needing IV chemotherapy will have to travel to Prince Rupert or Terrace as of June 21

Dry conditions on Haida Gwaii causes water restrictions

Level 1 water restrictions in place in the Village of Queen Charlotte as of May 31

Will the Village of Queen Charlotte change its name?

SHIP formally requests discussions to restore Haida name, Daajing Giids Llnagaay

Haida artist given month to live without cancer treatment, but must wait weeks to see doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

VIDEO: NBA calls Raptors about Drake’s courtside antics

Toronto rapper stands up, yells, walks onto the court during timeouts, rubs coach’s shoulders

Raptors beat Warriors 118-109 in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Siakam leads way for Toronto with 32 points

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

B.C. Liberals describe his accusations of security corruption

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

Most Read