Janess Iverson, Bill Parmar and Steve Weir perform work on Parmar’s bike to make sure it is ready for the upcoming Ride to Conquer Cancer. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

IN OUR OPINION: Support Team Prince Rupert

This will be the 11th year of the ride which should pass the $100 million mark in funds raised

In September 2018, the Northern View featured Francis Wolfe, a man who has been cycling to raise money for cancer for more than a decade.

The retired firefighter, now in his sixties, lost three family members to the disease while three more and himself are survivors.

Each year, Wolfe pedals his way to thousands of dollars in fundraising in the Ride to Conquer Cancer. Last year, Team Rupert raised $33,007 to benefit the BC Cancer Foundation.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert cyclists getting a jump on fighting cancer

Last Saturday, Steve Weir, one of the Team Rupert members, was set up outside Tim Hortons to raise awareness about the Ride to Conquer Cancer, do a little fundraising and proactively engage the community in healthier lifestyles.

To that end, people were free to bring their bikes by for cleaning and maintenance, and donate to the cause if they wanted.

This will be the 11th year of the ride which should pass the $100 million mark in funds raised. The ride will take place on Aug. 24-25, and pedals more than 200 kilometres from Vancouver to, quite fittingly, Hope.

READ MORE: Relay For Life in Prince Rupert raises nearly $68,000 for cancer research

As they say themselves, “this team is so much more than the funds it raises. We have become a support and resource in the community for information and encouragement in this crusade to eliminate cancer. We are out there collecting bottles, taking friends to chemo appointments, visiting friends in the hospital, sharing our stories and riding our bikes. The fight against cancer won’t be done by one person but by all of us coming together.”

In 2019, please support Team Prince Rupert.

