Kaitlyn Bailey is a new journalist for the Northern View and the Haida Gwaii Observer. (Photo: Deb Meissner)

Kaitlyn Bailey is a new journalist for the Northern View and the Haida Gwaii Observer. (Photo: Deb Meissner)

Kailtyn’s Korner – Hello, North Coast

Kaitlyn Bailey is the latest addition to the Northwest news team

Hello, I am a new journalist covering The Northern View, Haida Gwaii Observer and regional news around the North Coast.

My role here is supported by the Local Journalism Initiative. This program is a granting stream by the federal government. It provides partial funding to support eligible Canadian media organizations hiring journalists to work in underserved communities across the country. It is my first position working as a full-time reporter so I know I will have lots to learn.

I live in the neighbouring northern town of Smithers where I will be based. My initial foray into Northern B.C. was while working as a tree planter. I was drawn to the natural geography of the area and the opportunities to explore. A few years later, when I had the chance with my previous job, I came back to live in the great North West.

Prior to my first time driving to Prince Rupert along Highway 16, I had been told that the drive was a beautiful one. However, the scenery was so spectacular at one point I felt it was safest to pull over to breathe it in without having to worry about the road ahead. When I got back in my car, I continued around another corner. I had to stop again. I was sure this new view was even more wonderful than the first. I am not sure if locals get used to it, but I don’t think I ever will.

What I look forward to most about this job is learning about the people and the places that make up the North Coast communities. It surprises me how different places can be that are separated by just a four-hour drive.

I hope that in telling your stories I will have the privilege to learn more about your histories and cultures. I want to see your vision for the future, and how your views, opinions and lives connect you to the places you live.

You can email me at: kaitlyn.bailey@blackpress.ca

 
Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Send Kaitlyn email
Send The Observer email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
PETERS: Nurses give far more than just medical care

Just Posted

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred over the weekend in Sooke. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Police have ‘person of interest’ in Sooke murder probe

Kaitlyn Bailey is a new journalist for the Northern View and the Haida Gwaii Observer. (Photo: Deb Meissner)
Kailtyn’s Korner – Hello, North Coast

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue Department battles a blaze on May 1, that spread from the previous Rose’s Oriental Food and Gifts and destroyed the Belmont Hotel. The fire has been suspicious and is under criminal investigation for arson.
Arson investigation opened by Prince Rupert RCMP

DFO issues warning to stay proper distance from whales. An orca swims past a recreational boat sailing just offshore in the Salish Sea in the San Juan Islands. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Boaters are reminded to give whales space