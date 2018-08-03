Air North’s Boeing 737-500 boards at the Masset Airport, full of fishing lodge pilgrims. Masset Airport has been busy as a beehive all summer. (Archie Stocker Sr./Haida Gwaii Observer)

Masset Magic: A few tips for off-island visitors

Being from Haida Gwaii there are always certain things I try to keep in mind when away.

By Jana McLeod

It’s been one of those days. First, I got the Telus message telling me I used all my data. Being away, and then coming back to a tenuous internet has been a tad frustrating. My laptop froze. I made the wise decision not to throw my laptop against the wall.

Now I’m sitting at the Skills Centre with 40 minutes to spare, and the public space is making me curb my panic attack. I had grand plans of a well thought column too. It was going to be so memorable.

I’m trying to recall what was I going to write about. I did want to thank Jeff Lavoie, his mum Carolynne, and Richard Biron at Gwaii Communications. Its not easy to keep things up and running.

Twenty minutes left.

Not everyone is friendly — don’t walk around with a big grin, people will cross the street on you. Look up and down since there are stop lights and sometimes even writing on the road.

The arrows and the statement, “I’m not from here” written in the dust of my van have been helpful. The person following me around in the store is not a personal shopper — took me awhile to figure out it was security. That’s a First Nations thing I’ve since realized.

With all the visitors, some of our citizens have noticed the need for a few pointers about how life works here. A handbook maybe. Huge letters saying WELCOME, then a small subtitle, “What you should know…”

Please if you’re taking pictures, don’t wander out the middle of the road to get that good shot. Main Street in Masset is one way, keep right. Tow Hill is amazing, the road is tricky. If you notice more than three people have caught up to you, pull over. It’s usually locals trying to catch the tide to harvest food.

The crabs are tasty and we all want some. I’ve learned a few basic rules — treat the females and undersized ones very gently. Place them back carefully. The beach is beautiful, worth keeping that way. All terrain and 4X4’s are sweet to get around, just leave the land as you found it. Don’t touch any traps and buoys that aren’t yours.

Ask questions, we are very approachable. There are norms and I’m certain you can find out anything by just observing.

We are Haida Gwaii, nothing else. Smile, we love that.

If you’re holed up at the airport, spend money there. The coffee shop and jewelry are locally run, and we love the business.

A few of us are used to having our own space, as in not standing right next to us when there’s lot of room around us.

If you’re super bored and want to get out you can call me (250 626 7725) — I am always up for a nice drive out the beach. I’m hilarious and great company. I will do it out of the goodness of my heart because I am very proud, and unemployed, ha. I live close so I always know who is here and when you got here. The helicopters and planes all day long are good to get away from!

Text me! Any news? Looking forward to a few weddings! Maybe I’ll write about that for my next column!

God bless and take care, will try again for a good one in August.

