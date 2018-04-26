Whether they have an eye for fine art or little birds, Haida Gwaii pets sure appreciate all the prizes and volunteer work that go into the annual Bow-Meow auction for the Masset Animal Helpline. (Anna Marie Mol/Facebook)

Masset Magic: Bow-Meow wow and more signs of spring

By Evelyn von Almassy

I hate to say it, but you missed the opportunity of winning the velvet moose painting if you were not at the Masset Animal Helpline Fundraiser last Saturday evening at the Dixon Entrance Museum. This is a yearly event that saw local folks, visitors, and unsuspecting passersby thrown into a mix of fun and laughter.

The moose painting, after spending a year in the home of Masset Mayor Andrew Merilees, has moved right to his neighbour’s place. He could probably even go and visit the moose, as they have the honour of hosting it for the next year. This is a work of — ahem — art that people pay money NOT to have in their home, and all the funds go to supporting the animals in need in our community.

I would like to thank all the people who donated their time and items to the auction. It truly takes a village to make this event happen, and Anne Marie Mol is the driving force behind this fundraiser. The museum is beautifully decorated, the chairs and tables are set, the kitchen and entrance workers staff their areas, and the two Andrews are the auctioneer and assistant, a la Vanna White. The end of the night sees people leaving with battled-for items and big smiles.

I have been noticing the gift of spring in many ways in our communities. The sandhill cranes are visiting the Delkatla Sanctuary and surrounding beaches, the snow geese landed by the hundreds last week, and the flowers are blooming. The crocuses were the first, the daffodils right behind them, and now the tulips are preparing to open up. The salmonberry flowers are in bloom, and yes, locals and visitors alike are renting cabins and B&B’s.

Rose is a recently arrived newcomer to Masset. Unfortunately, I was too focused on the auction to ask her for her last name, but I know she arrived here nine months ago and seemed to enjoy herself at the auction. So, Rose, welcome to Masset and Haida Gwaii!

Soon we will be hearing of important decisions that will have local ramifications on the islands. One is how the courts rule in the injunction request by Husby Forest Products about Collison Point. There has been a five-week blockade there, by the land protector group. The other is from School District 50, as to whether they will be closing Tahayghen Elementary School and merging it with the high school down the road. Stay tuned for the decisions, as they will have consequences for many local communities.

Another season has arrived: soccer. For all the soccer moms and dads, this is an endurance test to deliver their children, and often their children’s friends, to the soccer fields of Tlell. The Crow’s Nest is the meeting place that sustains all the soccer players and supporters, and gets very busy on soccer Saturdays. It is a great extra-curricular event and the kids love it for the sport, as well as the opportunity to engage with players from Sandspit to Old Massett. Enjoy the spring!

evonalmassy@haidagwaii.ca

