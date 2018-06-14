Masset Magic: Building protection from a wave of grief

By Jana McLeod

Times are tough down here at the north end. Many are struck speechless. I’m no exception as I sit here at the keyboard, unsure of what to say. The sadness is palpable.

I watched as O’Brien worked with the riprap along the water, and thought that’s how communities are. Bear with me and use your imagination.

The massive excavator represented Creator. Its giant bucket picked up the huge stones with ease. I first thought those would be the elders, but I reconsidered. It could be the children too.

It takes many rocks to keep us all safe from storms and destruction. It works to a degree, but then a few really nasty winds and rising tides take out one of the solid boulders. The earth beneath is obliterated.

Our road crew heads out in the worst weather — all go to the break knowing the risks. Their safety isn’t guaranteed. Still the job must be done, protection has to be restored.

That’s how we are, together.

Haida Gwaii makes me humble when I realize its healing capacity. Going from 10 per cent of its populace, it’s now one of the strongest nations. This archipelago attracts people with its energy. We all want to bathe, and breath in its rejuvenating beauty.

The cost of our connections to one another means that we grieve often. We also discover strength in that vulnerability.

As if that’s not enough, we are all affected by the suicides of two celebrities. Absolutely everyone is touched by death, as we recall our family members who’ve passed.

This was brought home when Lizzy and Dani sang their iconic song “Dancing in the Sky.” Several people commented on how it brings tears every time. Greg Williams also sang “Hallelujah.” It’s both painful and soothing.

For me, I look at the lesson. I have to or I would lose myself. My father’s suicide, as hard as it was, made me realize how my children would process losing me that way.

I have been at the brink so many times wanting to make that choice, longing for relief, and that has always brought me back. It works both ways. We all are someone’s reason for living — we mean that much to one another.

Whether it’s taking a screenshot of something juicy, passing on gossip (even deaths), re-sharing racist memes, complaining about a business, I become entangled in the drama I intend to avoid and abhor. Passings reveal how small that is in the scheme of things.

I made my list for improvement. Hate the addiction, not the person; despise and seek solutions for mental illness, don’t judge the sufferer. Be authentic and show empathy. Ask, ask, ask for assistance — it’s out there. Talk about hurt, over and over, and defuse that bomb. Give! I have begun that journey and let me tell you, it feels fantastic. Fight for you and our children. Tell people you love them. Show respect, walk softly. Accept yourself and others.

God bless and take care.

Previous story
Deer Gardener: Beans, bees, and Slug-Be-Gone

Just Posted

Former bank robber, author Stephen Reid has died

Stephen Reid, a notorious bank robber turned best-selling author, died Tuesday. Reid… Continue reading

Masset Magic: Building protection from a wave of grief

By Jana McLeod Times are tough down here at the north end.… Continue reading

In Pictures: Track and Field Day at Sk’aadgaa Naay

Students from elementary schools across Haida Gwaii got to run, jump, and… Continue reading

Fishing boat sinks off Deadtree Point

No injuries or pollution reported after damaged Venture H sinks while under tow to Queen Charlotte

Skeena First Nations push for full closure of recreational fishery

Eight First Nations on the Skeena River watershed say DFO’s chinook restrictions isn’t enough

B.C. man charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

BALONEY METER: Would home cultivation of pot displace black market?

The bill would allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants per dwelling for personal use

Vancouver International Airport to get $9B expansion

The funds will cover more than 75 projects and upgrades during a 20-year span

Cariboo First Nation signs landmark moose hunt agreement with Conservation Officer Service

The agreement means members will adhere to Wildlife Act restrictions on moose hunting in the region

New suspension bridge to open at Whistler this summer

New photo shows just how long and high the bridge really is

Thousands call on politicians to end gang violence after Surrey teens murdered

‘We have to do something’ says organizer of ‘WAKE UP!’ event outside Surrey City Hall Wednesday

FIFA World Cup preview: First game begins, last preview with Group H

Colombia’s James Rodriguez poised to repeat his success from 2014 World Cup in Group H

You can own a castle in Vancouver – for $2.3 million

Head-turning home up for sale in Fraserhood neighbourhood

B.C. woman completes highline walk in heels

Mia Noblet and two other athletes were invited to try a tricky walk in China

Most Read

  • Masset Magic: Building protection from a wave of grief

    By Jana McLeod Times are tough down here at the north end.…