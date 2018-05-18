Masset Magic: Dancing and driving in circles

Whenever I see a pylon I have to fight the urge to knock it over. I know I’m the only one who feels that way. I’m old so my rebelling has taken a lame turn. I also take a cart through the exit at Co-op.

I never turn right at the ferry onto the highway though. After seeing someone get a parking ticket last week at Skidegate Landing, I’m meticulous with obeying signs. I did not know the police did that on Haida Gwaii. I also follow the traffic control to a tee when getting on the big boat to Canada. All of this goes out the window when off-island. I have to rely on my navigation system — my passengers. I go by their screams or panicked looks.

In Masset this diligence might be trying. The pipes that had to be dug up are now covered and getting a much-needed repaving. It’s like spring cleaning: we make a huge mess but the end result is so worth it. We have been bouncing around long enough.

The construction has confused people, and we have drivers going up Main Street the wrong way toward the post office. This is a one-way, even when the other side is blocked. It just means a few more moments, driving around by Fields, or along the back by the old hospital. You can do it! All the sidestreets still have to be done so like they say, you can get there from here.

Of course, it says only a few days so it might be null and void by time this column is out. In that case we can reminisce about how hard it was, and how wonderful it is now.

Dust off those dancing shoes for the Harbour Days dance at 9 p.m. tonight in the Legion. If you miss it then be sure to head to the Howard Phillips hall for the family dance. That’s on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

New to the weekend is horse rides, that’s on Sunday at 10 a.m. The street market begins same time.

All other events are on the Sunday and Monday. Saturday is booked anyway — there is a special event in Ga’au that most of us will be attending.

There will be another sobriety dinner soon. We can also pre-order T-shirts for the event. Just get a hold of Tiffany Bell (250-626-9690) and arrange payment. All funds go to the cost of the dinner. Every year this gets bigger and bigger as we want to celebrate our success. You can send a nice picture through messenger to Joan Richardson and she will make a poster for you. God bless and take care.