Masset Magic: Spells, spills, and the what’s-she-after

“I’m at that wonderful stage in my life when I wonder, why am I here and think about the hereafter.”

By Jana McLeod

I discovered Netflix a few months ago so I coined my own phrase: “Netflix and still.” Still sitting here, still have dishes to do, still have laundry sitting there. I have resorted to hiding the remote, not always on purpose.

I’m at that wonderful stage in my life when I wonder, why am I here and think about the hereafter. Not in a spiritual sense, just standing in the damn kitchen trying to remember why I came in this room and what was I here after.

I’m also bad with names. I remember one guy calling me Joanne until his dying day. I corrected him maybe a couple times. He watched me grow up and knew our family. Joanne is my sister. After a while I accepted he would call me that. Even people who knew my name wouldn’t say anything when he would greet me. It was a harmless thing and didn’t bother me at all.

However, that’s not the case when we discuss Haida Gwaii. We are protective of how people address this wonderful place. The history in names makes us so.

I was given a quick history lesson in Co-op from someone who pointed out that “Ga’au” is not the way to address Old Massett. He gave me the literal meaning and felt the need to let me know. I appreciate this, so haw’aa to that person. There are also several ways to write the word for thank you, but you get me on that right?

I like to check out the Haida Language Learners group on Facebook as a way of learning how to say things properly. The videos are so helpful! Make sure you have a listen.

Haida Gwaii’s remoteness is another reason for its allure to visitors. We all got a taste of that last week when the ferry was delayed. It was a rough few days and the worst timing but we got through it. Hopefully the next while it will run like clockwork.

The mud bog was another smashing success. Our very own Joe Dragar with his witty humour and showmanship made the trip to Port worth our while! Of course, we’re all relieved Aaron Collison was okay after his rollover. It was an amazing show.

Thanks for all the hard work of those making this possible. Next year I’m thinking of bringing my megaphone and commentating! What a good time at the dance, too. Out of the Blue never disappoints in some good ole rock and roll to dance to.

Text me at 250-626-7725 with what you want mentioned in the column, or something coming up. Also put on your calendar that July 24 is International Self-Care Day!

I know today is supposed to be unlucky due to its being a Friday the thirteenth, but just venture out and do something that challenges you.

God bless and take care.