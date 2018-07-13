Aaron Collison gives the a-okay after one of the rowdiest rollovers in mudbogs memory. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Masset Magic: Spells, spills, and the what’s-she-after

“I’m at that wonderful stage in my life when I wonder, why am I here and think about the hereafter.”

By Jana McLeod

I discovered Netflix a few months ago so I coined my own phrase: “Netflix and still.” Still sitting here, still have dishes to do, still have laundry sitting there. I have resorted to hiding the remote, not always on purpose.

I’m at that wonderful stage in my life when I wonder, why am I here and think about the hereafter. Not in a spiritual sense, just standing in the damn kitchen trying to remember why I came in this room and what was I here after.

I’m also bad with names. I remember one guy calling me Joanne until his dying day. I corrected him maybe a couple times. He watched me grow up and knew our family. Joanne is my sister. After a while I accepted he would call me that. Even people who knew my name wouldn’t say anything when he would greet me. It was a harmless thing and didn’t bother me at all.

However, that’s not the case when we discuss Haida Gwaii. We are protective of how people address this wonderful place. The history in names makes us so.

I was given a quick history lesson in Co-op from someone who pointed out that “Ga’au” is not the way to address Old Massett. He gave me the literal meaning and felt the need to let me know. I appreciate this, so haw’aa to that person. There are also several ways to write the word for thank you, but you get me on that right?

I like to check out the Haida Language Learners group on Facebook as a way of learning how to say things properly. The videos are so helpful! Make sure you have a listen.

Haida Gwaii’s remoteness is another reason for its allure to visitors. We all got a taste of that last week when the ferry was delayed. It was a rough few days and the worst timing but we got through it. Hopefully the next while it will run like clockwork.

The mud bog was another smashing success. Our very own Joe Dragar with his witty humour and showmanship made the trip to Port worth our while! Of course, we’re all relieved Aaron Collison was okay after his rollover. It was an amazing show.

Thanks for all the hard work of those making this possible. Next year I’m thinking of bringing my megaphone and commentating! What a good time at the dance, too. Out of the Blue never disappoints in some good ole rock and roll to dance to.

Text me at 250-626-7725 with what you want mentioned in the column, or something coming up. Also put on your calendar that July 24 is International Self-Care Day!

I know today is supposed to be unlucky due to its being a Friday the thirteenth, but just venture out and do something that challenges you.

God bless and take care.

Previous story
On the Wing: Sunny days, gulls and terns

Just Posted

Grade 9s on Gwaii Haanas trip visit “the best spot on Haida Gwaii”

Now in its fourth year, Grade 9 trip gives Haida Gwaii youth a chance to visit Tanu and Windy Bay

Live-streaming ancient undersea volcanoes in HD

16-day expedition maps SG̱aan Ḵinghlas-Bowie, Dellwood, and Explorer seamounts

A pirate party for skateboarding scallywags

With a skateboard ramp and all-islands music line-up, Saturday fundraiser gets Skate Society rolling

More room, privacy for renovated RCMP building in Masset

Two-storey addition and interior redesign expected to finish by January

In Pictures: Mary Poppins soars in Masset

Masset Musical Theatre camp stages Mary Poppins musical full of kites, penguins, and chimney sweeps

INSIDE LOOK: Miss BC not just about tiaras and sashes

Black Press Media presents a special documentary on the 2018 Miss BC pageant in Fort Langley

Belgium finishes 3rd at World Cup, beats England 2-0

France and Croatia will play in the final on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow

Masterchef Canada winner opens catering company in B.C.

19-year-old Masterchef Canada winner Beccy Staples has moved to the Okanagan.

Police reportedly arrest Indigenous pipeline protester occupying B.C. park

Led by Kanahus Manuel, the Tiny House Warriors moved into park in Clearwater last week

B.C. man battles mysterious flesh-eating disease

Rod Erke wants others to be aware of the early warning signs of the deadly disease

VIDEO: Tree dancing in a Vancouver Island Sitka spruce

Aeriosa Vertical Dance soars with nature.

MONEY MONITOR: Key steps to getting out of credit card debt

B.C. residents carry the third-highest amount of credit card debt in Canada

B.C. RCMP investigating more racist slogans on First Nations signs

Police are investigating racist graffiti being posted on First Nations signs in the Kamloops area

B.C. rancher concerned after 2 of his cows shot near logging roads

Warning: story contains disturbing content

Most Read