Odds ‘n Sods: Shooing winter spiders and welcoming spring

By Elaine Nyeholt

I have been considering spring cleaning… haven’t done it yet of course. But, when I do, look out! And it feels so good to be done with it. The spiders have been crazy busy all winter. The occasional web has been obstructive enough (like across the doorway) that it has been dealt with, only to appear again almost magically the next day. We put some multi-light fixtures over our new stairs and they become a maze of webs. My white cat tortures spiders; they are apparently very entertaining.

The recent power outage just at darkness caught me without oil in my lamp. I seem to have put the kerosene in a very special place… still haven’t found it, but I know we are not out! This is part of being a senior, and if I ever find all the things that have been misplaced, my time will be done. So I will keep looking!

Watery eyes, stuffy and itchy ears abound lately. Can the trees and ferns be dropping pollen already? It feels like it, but I have not seen any pollen ‘cuz my eyes are too watery.

The seniors group is having its luncheon meeting today in the multiplex. It is an important club meeting as we need some new leadership people. Please consider how you can help, and bring along your lunch contribution.

The recent Loonie auction hosted by our seniors group earned $1,284. for the Canadian Cancer Society. Thanks to the luncheon preparers and the committee that took time to fundraise for this worthy cause.

Knitting Club continues in our library on Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. Since the library is open all day, you could come earlier if you want.

The Rec Commission will host a film for youngsters on either March 9 or 16, at 7 p.m. If I remember to bring it back from Prince Rupert, they are showing Coco, which is just out on DVD. Animated films are for everyone, they still make me laugh too, although sometimes for different reasons than the children are laughing. Watch for posters to confirm the date.

Report cards come out March 12, then March 13 is early dismissal for parent/teacher interviews. Remember the trepidation we experienced back in the day over report cards? Now that they don’t actually get grades it’s not the same somehow.

Sunday, March 18 is set for the Rod and Gun Club’s “Easter Turkey Shoot.” Shouldn’t that be an Easter Bunny Shoot? Confusing. It starts 2 p.m. at the Port Clements shooting range, so you can come out and test your skills. If you don’t need a turkey, give it to someone else! There are families who would be happy to have it.

Spring Break starts March 17 and goes right to Easter Monday, which falls on April 2. So what will the Easter bunny bring if Easter morning is on April Fools? Be careful when you open your baskets.

The Book Club is meeting March 26 at 7 p.m. in the Seniors Room to discuss Islands of Decolonial Love, by Leanne Simpson. Copies will be available from the library if you want to enter this realm of literary entertainment. It is surprising what different things people get from the same book. I am curious to see what decolonial means!