Odds N Sods: Suddenly, the mushrooms are everywhere

by Elaine Nyeholt

A distinct coolness in the mornings foreshadows the Fall season. Heavy dew crystals brilliantly reflect the mornings sunlight. The webs of our friends ‘the spiders’ are astonishing, unique and often placed in doorways, where they will be walked into and another type of awe will be exclaimed!

A particularly splendid display of Sulfur Tuft emerged into the sunlight just outside our Post Office parking area. It was photo worthy! This is classified as a Toadstool, and inedible to humans. Mushrooms abound…rather suddenly they are everywhere. Their secret is that a mat of mycelium (roots mass) remain dormant for extended periods of time, only to emerge when conditions are exactly perfect; yet another miracle of life. ‘Life’ is amazing.

Wikipedia tells me that; “Mycelial mats have been suggested as having potential as biological filters, removing chemicals and microorganisms from soil and water. The use of fungal mycelium to accomplish this; has been termed mycofiltration.” The article goes on to explain that Fungi are essential for converting biomass into compost, as they decompose waste. When turning your compost pile, you will see visible networks of mycelia that have formed in it, to assist in the decomposing process.

There is a reading at the library by writer/comedian Charles Demers, at 1pm on Saturday the 21st. He has a book out called “Property Values”. I need to go just to find out what could be amusing about that topic. The poster suggests some other interesting topics, worth a look!

READ MORE: Take your seats! Eleven shows coming to Haida Gwaii for performance season

The next Book Club meeting will be in Tlell on Sept 23rd. Ask at the library for the details.

I see a poster telling us that music lessons, piano or guitar plus music theory are available in Port. Beginners all the way to Advanced Students are welcome. I will urge you to read the posters around town rather than post the name and phone number here.

The next two regular Council meetings will be on Oct. 7th & Oct. 21st at 7pm in the Council Chambers.

Cedarview Community Church is back to our normal hours. Adult Sunday School is from 10-10:45am and the Service begins at 11am. We have the occasional service jointly with Bethel Assembly in Queen Charlotte. Please note the sign boards that are attached under our sign on the roadside.

Delta Kids Club is back on the agenda for October. There is a small fee which covers snacks and supplies for the fall and spring sessions. Please consider sharing your children with us for some healthy activity on Wednesdays after school until 4:30pm.

The Doctor will be in Port Clements on Thursday, Sept 26th and the October schedule is not available as I write this. The Village Office website posts the Doctors schedule when it is known, this is very helpful.

Port Rec. Com. Will host a movie on The Friday of Thanksgiving… Oct.11th. The movie has not been selected yet. Watch for posters.

Port Seniors have a potluck luncheon on the 11th. A Thanksgiving Theme would be ideal, but not necessary. Wish we could be there, but the Okanagan is calling. Our waterlines have to be blown out for the garden and some other things sorted out, but a time away is valuable on its own too.

If you have the opportunity, do take in the Benita Sanders Art Show “60 years of Printmaking” at the Skidegate Museum. It is fabulous. She is quite famous and now we get to see some local ‘famous’! I am not sure how long it will be up, do not tarry!

Along the same lines of Art/Museum news… The Haida Gwaii Museum is having a fund raiser in the Skidegate Community Hall on Nov. 23rd. This auction will give 50% of the amount raised by donations back to the artist, and the rest goes to the museum. There are some rather particular details that need to be adhered to. Go online at tradinghouse@haidagwaiimuseum.ca for materials, sizes, and entry forms. What fun to have something like this to participate in!