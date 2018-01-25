White-winged Scoters at sea. (Margo Hearne/Haida Gwaii Observer)

On the Wing: Final Christmas Bird Count — Hecate Strait

Hecate may be uncertain but her birds are not.

By Margo Hearne

This count is always an endurance test. Will the ferry sail in daylight?

Will it sail at all in this most challenging of seas?

The strait is a shallow body of water, given to rogue waves and blistering gales. They say it’s named after a ship, but it’s really named after the Greek goddess Hecate.

According to Wikipedia, “Hecate is more at home on the fringes than in the centre of Greek polytheism. Intrinsically ambivalent and polymorphous, she spans conventional boundaries and eludes definition. Dogs were sacred to Hecate.”

So yes, here we are on the fringe of the continent, our work is not exactly conventional and yes, we even sail over Dogs Head Bank. But we’re only doing a bird count, so there is no need to get carried away.

Hecate may be uncertain but her birds are not. And there they go! 3,177 White-winged Scoters, 305 Long-tailed Ducks, 236 Pacific Loons and nine — yes nine — Yellow-billed Loons, the rarest loon in the hemisphere. They were all out there, the seas were not too choppy, there was a bit of a wind and visibility was excellent. Thirty-nine Pelagic and two Double-crested Cormorants fell away from the Lawn Point can/buoy, as did two Brandt’s Cormorants — they are difficult to identify from a distance but their size was a giveaway. Brandt’s are bigger than Pelagics and don’t have the Double-crested’s yellow bill.

Down from the Bering Sea where they nest came seven white-phase Northern Fulmars. They are heavy-headed, stocky birds, unlike the two more graceful Sooty and one Short-tailed Shearwater that also drifted over the waves. Fulmars are our home birds. As kids we watched them circle and wheel beneath us when we walked the Irish cliffs. They nested all along the steep inclines, well away from any possible human interference.

Back on the sea, 1,178 solid little Common Murres, four Marbled Murrelets, five Ancient Murrelets and six Pigeon Guillemots did their watery thing, swimming in large flocks or diving when the ship went by.

Three rare Thick-billed Murres mingled with the mob, and two Black-legged Kittiwakes joined the Mew, Herring and Thayer’s Gulls that didn’t know when to come in from the cold.

It was a very good bird day in spite of the running sea.

Thanks to the friendly crew aboard the Northern Adventure who helped us find the birds. Total species: 36; individuals 7961.

We have now done 170 CBCs over 36 years and have recorded 184 species in that time.

This year we recorded 110 species and counted 26,402 individuals island-wide. We had lots of help!

Thanks to all the volunteers who participated and helped out in any way. It would not have happened without you.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: LNG won’t bring John Horgan’s NDP down
Next story
Masset Magic: A kind act, a big day, and basketball fever

Just Posted

Opus sizes up proposed site for Queen Charlotte sewage plant

Engineers take preliminary look at proposed treatment plant site ahead of Feb. 24 referendum

Overnight scare shines light on Haida Gwaii tsunami plans

Haida Gwaii woke to a real alarm early Tuesday morning — tsunami.… Continue reading

Masset Magic: A kind act, a big day, and basketball fever

By Jana McLeod It’s still basketball fever time on Haida Gwaii. With… Continue reading

Letter: Sewer treatment property purchase referendum vs. common sense

Editor: A Skidegate Landing neighbourhood meeting to discuss the upcoming sewer treatment… Continue reading

On the Wing: Final Christmas Bird Count — Hecate Strait

Hecate may be uncertain but her birds are not.

Canada to double spending on global education fund: Trudeau

PM Justin Trudeau says Canada to grow commitment to Global Partnership for Education fund

Fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp

The CMH Galena Lodge is situated on major feeder creek to Trout Lake

Reader captures fox visitors on home security camera

Pair of foxes on a jaunt

Kent Hehr resigns from Liberal cabinet amid sexual misconduct allegations

The allegation stems from Hehr’s time as an Alberta MLA 10 years ago

UPDATED: Competition Bureau sues Ticketmaster over ‘misleading’ ticket prices

Competition Bureau claims ticket giant inflates price from what was advertised by up to 65 per cent

Legendary skiing filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93

Warren Miller, the pioneering snow-sports filmmaker, died Wednesday at his home on Orcas Island.

B.C. inventor hopes to make ball-hitch history

Local machinist invents tower and tongue device that he says will save lives

College of New Caledonia students to see two per cent bump to tuition next year

Faculty association calling on college board to rescind approval of tuition increase

Province looking at mass notification alert system

Immediate notifications could be available for wireless subscribers in April 2018

Most Read