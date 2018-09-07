Artists for Conservation painted hundreds of bird portraits for a mural at the International Ornithological Congress, held in Vancouver from Aug. 19 to 26. (International Ornithological Congress/Facebook)

On the Wing: Integrating birds and people around the world

By Margo Hearne

A heron flaps across the water. Its long down-curved wings seem a picture of despondence. But it is just a bird on an errand of its own. We often give creatures human characteristics — it helps us understand the day-to-day and the problems that beset us from time to time. It also provides a measure of freedom to know that we are not in control of very much as creatures carry on with their lives.

The International Ornithological Conference (IOC) in Vancouver opened last week with a parade of people dressed as birds. It was funny and creative and energizing. The masked humans walked on stilts and moved their heads as a bird might. It was colourful and engaging, and quite an introduction to a whole week devoted to birds: their lives, their behaviour, their beauty, the studies that are done on them and our basic lack of understanding of what they really are all about. If only we could fly. Even the ungainly heron does better than we do.

Almost every nation was represented at the IOC. One evening we attended a presentation given by Purnima Barman on her work in Assam, India. She received her PhD for work on a stork. She noticed, in one of the small villages, many dead Greater Adjutant Stork chicks on the ground because people cut down the trees where they nest; they just didn’t like them. They saw them as smelly, unattractive and unwholesome.

It’s true they are not the prettiest of birds, but they help to keep the planet clean of carrion and waste. Purnima’s life was changed. She started working with the women of Assam, who are shy and unlikely to speak out. She gave them a voice — she created work through making scarves and other clothing for sale and developed the “Hargila Army” of 10,000 women who now speak up for the bird. (Hargila is the local name for the stork).

Barman went into the schools, worked with the local police, and has now dragged the stork back from extinction through her drive and persistence. It has taken her 10 years. She continues to educate and train children and women on what positive things can be gained by protecting wildlife, not only for the wildlife itself, but for the humans who work with and for them. She created employment for people where there had been none.

Midori Nicholson also spoke at the gathering. Midori has a Bachelor’s of Science from Simon Fraser University and is the Fisheries Manager for the Musgamagw Dzawada’enuxw Fisheries Group, which includes the Broughton Archipelago in B.C. She explained why birds are valuable coastal indicators in her territory and their significance in Kwakwaka’wakw culture.

It struck us how similar it was to the spirit of Haida Gwaii, where work has gone on for decades to protect the lands and seas. We try to work towards integrating the lives of birds and humans.

Previous story
COLUMN: Time for a reality check on Canada’s exports

Just Posted

Fourth CEO in three years leaves Northern Savings

Fay Booker is the fourth chief executive officer to leave the credit union since 2015

Father and son fined $31,000 for crab fishing offences

Majority of fines to be spent on fish conservation projects on Haida Gwaii

Northern star set to shine on island

Singer Kym Gouchie and her band Northern Sky will play Masset and Skidegate on Sept. 14 and 15

Superfans save on 2018 Arts Council shows

For the first time, the Haida Gwaii Arts Council is offering a four- or six-show season tickets.

In Pictures: A sunny season for Tlell farms

Anyone curious to know what’s growing on in Tlell got a good… Continue reading

Canning sockeye by hand in North Coast B.C.

Arnie Nagy teaches the Northern View how to can salmon in Prince Rupert

Struggling B.C. Lions juggle lineup for battle with Ottawa Redblacks

Wally Buono said he’s trying to find the right ingredients ‘to build a winning combination’

Suspects ‘remain outstanding’ after St. Catharines shooting injures 3

Niagara regional police officers were looking at a number of residences in city south of Toronto

B.C. officer who killed man sues watchdog, alleges investigation too long

Corp. Brian Burke shot Peter De Groot in a cabin near Slocan in October 2014

Local governments should get 40 per cent of B.C.’s pot revenue: advocacy group

The Union of B.C. Municipalities has tabled a resolution asking the provincial government to provide local governments with $50 million of the projected provincial cannabis excise tax revenue.

Canada, U.S. to resume NAFTA talks after late night Freeland, Lighthizer chat

Freeland called that meeting constructive along with the earlier two-hour session with Lighthizer at his office near the White House.

Drake apologizes to fans for TIFF no-show, but offers little explanation

Drake offered his apologizes to moviegoers at Toronto International Film Festival, but gave little explanation as to why he bailed on his opening night event in the first place.

Kaepernick watches ad’s TV premiere from Nike HQ

Nike unveiled the deal with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback this week, who’s known for starting protests among NFL players over police brutality and racial inequality.

Former Canadian Olympic Committee boss to lead Toronto esports franchise

After leading Canada’s Olympic charge for seven years, Chris Overholt is now looking to help Toronto make its mark on the esports map.

Most Read