American Robin sings in the sun. (Margo Hearne photo)

On the Wing: Pocket Birding and Being Insignificant

by Margo Hearne

We are letting the sunshine in. It’s been lovely for a day or so after the rain. Changeable weather can bring the birds down from the sky so we did a little ‘pocket birding’ in spots where songbirds might congregate. Of course, they have such a large territory to hide on island that there is no place in particular to go to find them. It’s usually a matter of luck and timing. In one patch of shelter, a group of Dark-eyed Juncos flitted low through the spruce. Then a few Orange-crowned Warblers appeared, some Lincoln’s Sparrows and a few chickadees. There they were, and there they were not. Had we been in that particular place a few minutes earlier or later we wouldn’t have seen them at all. That’s the thing about birds, they do what they like, go where they like and don’t give a darn about how we feel about it. It’s so liberating not to be in charge of anything.

A recent book by Kyo Mclear “Birds Art Life” (Anchor Canada 2017) landed in the house recently. A gift from Peter. The author decided to learn about birds following a family illness that ‘unmoored me and remained the subtext of my days.’ A chapter entitled ‘love’ was ‘on falling in love with birds and discovering other lessons in insignificance.’ She contacted a birder and arranged to meet him for a bird walk. He told her that he took up birding to get him out of his studio and out of his head. “I wanted to be admired,” he said. “I wanted to be significant! I wallowed in a real sense of insecurity most of the time. Now I spend hours trying to spot tiny distant creatures that don’t give a s..t if I see them or not. I spend most of my time loving something that won’t ever love me back. Talk about a lesson in insignificance.” Her birder friend had managed to separate himself from the competitive world and from the imperative to feel tragic about things, but otherwise he was still a familiar duck who lived in the world like the rest of us. So, she wandered the paths with him to learn what she could from birds about life.

In another distant pocket we found another group of birds. Townsend’s Warblers, robins, chickadees, other things. Again, we had about a three-minute break and the conditions were perfect. Calm, cool, sunny; some bush, some open areas. The birds fed busily and kept flitting through the brush and there was hardly a second when they were motionless enough for us to even see them. Warblers do that on migration. They land quickly, fill their tiny bodies with nutrients and keep going. They don’t have time to waste, there’s a Sharp-shinned Hawk on the wing; the weather’s going to change. It did. The wind rose, the leaves shook and the birds left.

Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
LETTER: ICBC boss responds to accusations of failing to adapt

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert organizations among new development funding recipients

Federal government announced more than 3.2M in funding for northern B.C. projects

Belgian man linked as possible missing kayaker in Nass River

Family pleads on Facebook for more information

Work to begin on Queen Charlotte sewer lines

Preventative measures suggested to counter any side effects of the work

UPDATE: Prince Rupert RCMP solicit support from North District in disappearance of Lax Kw’alaams man

Public urged to help in search for 42-year-old Lawrence Maitland

New mobile training unit coming to Coast Mountain College

Second mobile classroom intended to lower barriers in rural, remote communities

On the Wing: Pocket Birding and Being Insignificant

We are letting the sunshine in. It’s been lovely for a day… Continue reading

Sagging B.C. Lions fall to 1-10 after 21-16 loss to Montreal

Alouettes hand Leos a seventh straight CFL defeat

‘You don’t have to do this:’ Prince George man tells black bear as it tries to drown him

Brandon Lattie survived the incident with help from a passerby and her dog

Boy, 13, uses GoPro to help Revelstoke RCMP solve 27-year-old cold case

A body of a woman missing since 1992 was recovered from Griffin Lake

B.C. woman calls for equality after trying to do yoga topless

Jen Frizzley wants to start conversations about ‘desexualizing the body’

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

Canada’s next Ambassador to China is B.C.-raised Dominic Barton

Barton graduated from high school in Chilliwack where he demonstrated a fierce talent for debating

Big Bar slide a big engineering challenge for crews trying to move fish

Expert says a slide hasn’t been this hard to solve since one in 1914 when CP Railway was being built

City of Quesnel to fine panhandlers, homeless people lying in streets

Council adopts several new bylaws after residents and business owners complain about overall crime

Most Read