Statement from Andy Calitz, CEO LNG Canada

With a final investment decision made in October providing a green light to both the LNG Canada export facility and Coastal GasLink’s pipeline to proceed into construction, the years of work with First Nations, including elected and Hereditary Chiefs, municipal, provincial and federal governments, northern communities, and thousands of people working in industry in BC, came to fruition.

The level of support received by LNG Canada and Coastal GasLink has been described as unprecedented for a resource development project.

Despite opposition Coastal GasLink is currently facing, LNG Canada has every intention to continue to advance our project and maintain our construction schedule to deliver jobs and economic benefits to First Nations, local residents and British Columbians.

We are also conscious that any delay can erode confidence in British Columbia and Canada to deliver energy projects.

We recognize it may not be possible to get unanimous support for a major infrastructure project in BC, but we believe Canada’s economy cannot prosper without a growing and healthy resource sector. Projects like our own provide an opportunity that many First Nations and northern communities have not had before and may not see again.

There needs to be recognition and respect for the decisions that have been made by 25 First Nations, their members, northern communities and the individuals living there that have put considerable effort and due diligence to come to a decision to support our project.

We also respect the rights of individuals to peacefully express their points of view, as long as their activities do not jeopardize people’s safety and are lawful. We sincerely hope that relationships among Indigenous people who support and oppose LNG development in British Columbia can be mended and healed. We believe that finding a peaceful way forward is in the best interests of everyone involved.

About LNG Canada

The LNG Canada joint venture is building a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada, which will initially consist of two LNG processing units, referred to as “trains.”

LNG Canada is a joint venture comprised of Royal Dutch Shell plc, through its affiliate Shell Canada Energy (40%); PETRONAS, through its wholly-owned entity, North Montney LNG Limited Partnership (25%); PetroChina Company Limited, through its subsidiary PetroChina Canada Limited (15%); Mitsubishi Corporation, through its subsidiary Diamond LNG Canada Ltd. (15%); and Korea Gas Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kogas Canada LNG Ltd (5%). It is operated through LNG Canada Development Inc.

–This statement was released Jan. 10.