LNG Canada CEO Andy Calitz listens to Premier John Horgan speak at announcement of the $40 billion project in Vancouver, Oct. 2, 2018. (B.C. government photo)

Statement from Andy Calitz, CEO LNG Canada

LNG Canada CEO says consortium continues Kitimat facility construction despite pipeline opposition

With a final investment decision made in October providing a green light to both the LNG Canada export facility and Coastal GasLink’s pipeline to proceed into construction, the years of work with First Nations, including elected and Hereditary Chiefs, municipal, provincial and federal governments, northern communities, and thousands of people working in industry in BC, came to fruition.

The level of support received by LNG Canada and Coastal GasLink has been described as unprecedented for a resource development project.

Despite opposition Coastal GasLink is currently facing, LNG Canada has every intention to continue to advance our project and maintain our construction schedule to deliver jobs and economic benefits to First Nations, local residents and British Columbians.

We are also conscious that any delay can erode confidence in British Columbia and Canada to deliver energy projects.

We recognize it may not be possible to get unanimous support for a major infrastructure project in BC, but we believe Canada’s economy cannot prosper without a growing and healthy resource sector. Projects like our own provide an opportunity that many First Nations and northern communities have not had before and may not see again.

There needs to be recognition and respect for the decisions that have been made by 25 First Nations, their members, northern communities and the individuals living there that have put considerable effort and due diligence to come to a decision to support our project.

We also respect the rights of individuals to peacefully express their points of view, as long as their activities do not jeopardize people’s safety and are lawful. We sincerely hope that relationships among Indigenous people who support and oppose LNG development in British Columbia can be mended and healed. We believe that finding a peaceful way forward is in the best interests of everyone involved.

About LNG Canada

The LNG Canada joint venture is building a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada, which will initially consist of two LNG processing units, referred to as “trains.”

LNG Canada is a joint venture comprised of Royal Dutch Shell plc, through its affiliate Shell Canada Energy (40%); PETRONAS, through its wholly-owned entity, North Montney LNG Limited Partnership (25%); PetroChina Company Limited, through its subsidiary PetroChina Canada Limited (15%); Mitsubishi Corporation, through its subsidiary Diamond LNG Canada Ltd. (15%); and Korea Gas Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kogas Canada LNG Ltd (5%). It is operated through LNG Canada Development Inc.

–This statement was released Jan. 10.

 

Fluor Energy and Chemicals group president Jim Brittain, LNG Canada CEO Andy Calitz and JGC Corporation chairman and CEO Masayuki Sato at the April 2018 announcement of the awarding of construction contract to JGC Fluor. (Photo supplied)

On the Wing — Christmas Bird Count #3: Greater Massett

On the Wing — Christmas Bird Count #3: Greater Massett

By Margo Hearne The southeaster almost blew us off our feet and… Continue reading

Hereditary chiefs negotiate injunction agreement

Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs abide by interim injunction, but gate stays up. Still opposed.

Space 626 opens in Masset with room to grow

Not only does she sell stylin' clothes, Raven Ann Potschka/Sandlanee Gid knows… Continue reading

No Haida Gwaii/Prince Rupert ferry this Thursday

A rough weather forecast is forcing BC Ferries to cancel the Thursday,… Continue reading

Unist'ot'en open gate

The camp is complying with the temporary injunction allowing natural gas pipeline workers through.

VIDEO: Trudeau says Canada has granted asylum to Saudi woman in Bangkok

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was stopped at a Bangkok airport last Saturday by Thai immigration police

Several deaths, many hurt in Ottawa bus crash

Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre said it received nine patients 'in critical condition'

Decision on Schoenborn's ask for limited release to take at least a month: lawyer

Allan Schoenborn, who killed his three kids in 2008, wants limited, staff-supported outings

Calf born to endangered Pacific Northwest orcas

Center for Whale Research cautions survival rates are only about 50 per cent

Teen gets life for 19-year-old's swarming death in Whistler

Prosecutors say up to 15 people swarmed Luka Gordic in a planned attack in 2015

B.C. animal killer Kayla Bourque back in police custody

Bourque is alleged to have breached two of her 43 court-ordered conditions

Police and Indigenous blockades going up, work to begin again on B.C. pipeline

An agreement was made on Thursday that no First Nation members would be arrested

Victims sought after suspected voyeur arrested at UBC

The unnamed man was arrested for obstruction and later released

