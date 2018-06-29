Waiting for the cuckoo in Tlell last week were birders who migrated all the way from Victoria and Vancouver. (Peter Hamel/Submitted)

The Common Cuckoo — a rare bird from Asia

By Peter Hamel

Last Monday, June 11 aboard the Northern Adventure sailing for Prince Rupert we received an urgent message that set my heard pounding.

“Mike Richardson in Tlell here. Have you ever seen a Cuckoo bird? I think I have one in my yard down here in Tlell! People say it’s the first record for B.C.”

Mike first saw this adult bird the day before as it flew into the willow beside the driveway. At first he thought it was a young Peregrine Falcon — its head, chest, upper body and forewing were pale gray, and it had a darker tail. The wings were long, narrow and sharply pointed. It reminded me of a pigeon and is the same size. This species is very similar to the Oriental Cuckoo, also found in Eastern Asia. A key difference is the song. Both Mike and Jane heard it several times: a loud repetitive “cuck-kooo.”

Yes Mike, Margo heard it many times growing up in coastal Ireland. Peter saw two in southern Spain on April 14, 1967 and five years later, in April, he witnessed their spring northward migration in eastern Kenya.

But this is the first record for B.C. and only the second for Canada. Another was seen in eastern Quebec.

This bird regularly breeds in northwest Africa and Western Europe, and east across Eurasia to China, Japan and northeast Russia. There are a number of Common Cuckoo records in June for the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands: one from Anchorage and one near Sitka on June 8 to 10, 2015. California has a late September record.

This bird follows the pattern of being a “drift vagrant” or an “overshoot” with many records in early to mid-June. This is only the second bird we know of that vocalized.

Cuckoos are known to fly up to 3,000 km nonstop during spring migration and need suitable food once they land. Mike’s “cuckoo-bird” was able to find that in his front field in Tlell. We spent a glorious late afternoon watching the bird pounce many times on prey from fenceposts into short grass and tilled soil. Once it had fuelled up it may have moved on that night.

Previous story
COLUMN: Don’t judge a man by his limbs

Just Posted

Queen Charlotte council gets feedback on regulating Airbnbs

Tofino’s ghost haunted a housing meeting about Airbnb-style rentals in Queen Charlotte… Continue reading

On the Wing: Fabulous birds and bears

By Margo Hearne A fabulous bird showed up on Haida Gwaii recently.… Continue reading

The Common Cuckoo — a rare bird from Asia

By Peter Hamel Last Monday, June 11 aboard the Northern Adventure sailing… Continue reading

Husby defends its work at Collison Point / St’alaa Kun

Husby Forest Products stands by its work at Collison Point / St’alaa… Continue reading

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

10-year-old boy shot in Maple Ridge, police seeking witnesses

Boy was found with a gunshot would Thursday afternoon, condition remains unknown

Ottawa details list of U.S. tariff targets, offers up to $2B in support

Ottawa also released details Friday of a financial aid package for industries and workers caught in the crossfire

Plane with 2 people aboard goes missing while travelling through B.C.

Small aircraft route included going from Kelowna, to Hope and Boundary Bay before landing in Nanaimo

A look at the numbers behind Ottawa’s tariff reprisal against Trump

Canada is imposing dollar-for-dollar tariff “countermeasures” on up to $16.6 billion worth of U.S. imports

Feds learned by accident of Harper’s plans to visit White House next week

Former prime minister Stephen Harper is reportedly planning a trip to the White House next week, bucking convention.

Fixing Phoenix to take five years, billions to fix, report says

The report says the problem-plagued Phoenix payroll system has already cost government coffers more than $1 billion

Suspect in Maryland newspaper shooting to appear on 5 murder charges

A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists in the building Thursday, killing several people

Supreme Court cuts jail time for Edmonton man in crash that killed a toddler

Following his conviction, Richard Suter was kidnapped by a vigilante who sliced off his thumb.

Most Read