Tlellagraph: A spring hike and daffodils for a cause

By Janet Rigg

I don’t have any further information on the fibre-optic cable at the moment. I did put out a request to chat with Gwaii Communications, and they got back to me, and then I got super busy and didn’t get back to them. Seems my role as Tlellian Investigative Reporter sometimes takes the back seat to just getting through the day.

But now it is Spring Break, and I’m grateful to be able to spend some time with the family without the morning rush. The weather has been beautiful, and we spent some of it traipsing along the ridge by St. Mary’s Spring. That is a wonderful little hike, and if you haven’t done it, I highly recommend it.

It was Ewan’s idea. When we were blessed with Pamela Richardson minding our children one summer, she brought them up the beginning of the trail. Ewan decided we should do the whole thing. The beginning is very steep, he warned.

And it is, I’d forgotten how steep. I think the last time I was on that trail was many moons ago, and I vaguely recall enjoying some non-traditional spice cake that had caused a stir at the New Years Eve party a few nights before. It was a time well before kids.

So here we were, over a decade later, our children leading the way. Roeland and I decided to play the “kids” and immediately started to complain about how steep it was, and we were tired, and could we just turn around?

It was adorable to hear their little voices of encouragement: “Don’t worry mummy and daddy, it gets easier at the top.”

It was beautiful at the top, and we all enjoyed the wonder of walking along the ridge and seeing where the slides had happened, how the trees grow with the cliff, and exploring the little streams and gullies along the way.

In the end, we lost the trail somewhere before Lawn Hill Road, and just headed to the highway. I think I remember that happening the last time, but it might have been the spice cake.

We then walked back along the beach around the point, and then back on to the highway. The whole trip took less than two hours, and earned some good eats at Crow’s Nest.

Ask yourself what you love about Haida Gwaii, and I bet 80 per cent of you said “the natural beauty.” Now ask yourself when was the last time you explored a little and went on a hike you haven’t done in awhile or have never done? Walked a beach you’ve always wanted to explore?

There are so many incredible places to go here. I’m grateful that my children are continually inspiring me to get out there and enjoy the “nature” I so highly esteem. These shared experiences are what keep us close as a family, keep us healthy, and are the memories we are going to cherish long into our lives.

It behooves all of us who are healthy enough to get out there and enjoy the natural healing powers of Haida Gwaii. We often take our health for granted until its gone.

Carol Andrews reminds us that it’s time for her annual canvasing for the Canadian Cancer Society. As the daffodils poke through, Carol collects donations for this important organization.

If people want to donate they can call Carol at 250-557-4384 or email her at carollyn@haidagwaii.net. Also, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society may be posted to PO BOX 2, TLELL and Carol will issue a receipt — just make sure a name and PO address is included.

Carol has been canvassing for the Canadian Cancer Society for many years. She tries to organize her canvassing outings by phoning first, as she notes that gasoline isn’t getting cheaper. Let her know if you would like her to come by.

I’ve always enjoyed my yearly visit with Carol. I’m saddened to hear that this is her last year, so if someone is interested in carrying on, do let her know. There is no remuneration, just the knowledge that people are helped in many ways by donations. And you get to visit with me 🙂

Send your news to sewnart@haidagwaii.net, and I hope we are all enjoying a beautiful spring!