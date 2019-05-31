Tourists surprised by the kindness from Home Hardware employee

A thank you to Marvella after she gave a Maple Ridge tourist binoculars at no charge

Hello Observer,

I am a tourist staying in Tlell. I am from Maple Ridge, B.C. My friend, Bev, is from Nanaimo. We want to say a big “thank you” to Marvella at the Home Hardware in Masset.

We discovered that we had not remembered to pack the binoculars for our trip to Haida Gwaii. We went into Home Hardware in Masset to look for a pair of binoculars. They had some, but they were a little beyond our budget. Marvella, who was at the cash desk, said for us to wait a minute, went in the back of the store and came back with a small pair of binoculars in a Home Hardware logo case. She gave us the binoculars for no charge! We were surprised and thrilled by her kindness. Our holiday was enriched by her kindness. We could have a good look at the birds, trees and whales and have learned more about Haida Gwaii, it’s natural beauty and the wonderful and giving nature of it’s citizens.

I wanted to let the local paper know of the kindness and concern for two forgetful tourists shopping at a local business.

Best regards,

Bette Goode

Maple Ridge, B.C.

