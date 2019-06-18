By Elaine Nyeholt

Excitement is in the air.

The work portion of school is done, with just a bit of tidying up to do. Children are thinking ahead to sleeping in and playing all day with their friends. Parents are wondering how to keep them entertained after the initial break from routine wears off!

Very sadly, Cedar View Church and Bethel Assembly in Queen Charlotte have had to cancel our Bible Camp this summer. The counsellors and speaker from Cranbrook cancelled on us with no time to put together another team of young energetic people. So very sorry to let this group of youth down, but it must be done safely and well, or we will not do it.

HGRC has scheduled a Summer Program here in Port for the weeks of July 12 and 19. The full information will be available online.

Vancouver Island Reg. Library has a sign-up sheet for the Summer Reading Club. The theme this year is: Imagine. Some very cool prizes are given out over the summer. School age children are encouraged to participate, and many happy hours are spent in our local library throughout the summer. Alex is the most accommodating librarian I know, she really enjoys the children. Thanks Alex.

The Yarn Bombing Mastermind is back in town (Ann Logan) to get the show on the roof … or wherever it will be set up. Every year we wonder! There will be more than 50 completed afghans this time to be displayed over Canada Day Weekend, that’s a lot of rainbow colours!

The Book Club meeting is on June 24 at 7 p.m. in the Library to review, Hiddensee, by G. Maguire.

Our village council will not officially be meeting again until July 15 (just one meeting that month). There is an interesting infrastructure grant that has been made available to the municipality, check out the meeting if you are interested.

Throughout the summer on Saturday afternoons at 1:30 p.m., spools left over from the internet project and planters around town are being painted by youngsters around town. Darlene Ward (lawnmower Darlene) is heading this project up and apparently it has been enthusiastically met. It’s great to give the children an I-can-help-the-community type project … good work Darlene and helpers.

Canada Day weekend celebrations are upon us once again.

The deadlines for some events are prior to the weekend, such as the Birdhouse Competition which is due on Thursday June 27 at 1 p.m. in the village office. Most years there are about six birdhouses entered with varied attributes. It’s most amusing to see them along the trail and on the tree by the dock. Thank you to the creative people who come up with them. I have been considering making some Sawhet Owl houses, but I need to ask Berry Wijdeven for some details. He was putting up owl shelters a couple of years ago around here and they are probably being used regularly.

The P.C. firefighters are cooking breakfast and burgers Saturday and Sunday as usual.

The fishing derby kicks off the big weekend from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Big Dock on Friday, June 28. Anglers 15 and younger (with saltwater licences) will vie for the prizes and fun. I suspect hotdogs and cupcakes will be available too. Thanks Germain Vigneault and helpers for taking this on so faithfully. It’s always a huge hit with families.

The Run/Walk along the trail begins and ends at the museum at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 29. It is 6.5km in distance to the end of the Sunset Park Trail and back. There are men’s, women’s and under-12 categories for some nice prizes.

Marshalling at 10:30, starts 10:45 begins with ‘Port’s Future’ as the theme. I have heard that there will be a loon costume in the parade this year … watch for it!

Loggers Sports will be on Saturday afternoon along with ball games, with peewee, men’s and women’s divisions. Greased pole climbs and arm wrestling are also in the mix… get ready.

A paddle race has been set for Sunday at 3:45 p.m. beginning at the old farm. Since the mud bog ends right about then, it should flow well with the other activities. We can expect the paddlers at the dock about an hour later or less. Usually the final ball game is playing Sunday afternoon also, but yet no information is available on how many teams will be coming.

Hope to see you around the grounds.

enyeholt@gmail.com