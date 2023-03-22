Randy Dodd fishes in a pool by Bridge Creek Falls back in 2021. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Randy Dodd fishes in a pool by Bridge Creek Falls back in 2021. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

It will cost a little more to go freshwater fishing in B.C. this summer

The provincial government announced that angling fees are going up for the first time since 2003

It will cost a little more to go freshwater fishing this summer after an announcement from the provincial government that angling fees are going up for the first time since 2003.

There will be an increase of 9.9 per cent in the 2023/24 season with an additional four per cent in 2024/25. This means a basic adult anglers license will increase from $36 to $39.56 per year later in 2023 and then go up to $ 41.15 in 2024.

The total revenue collected for freshwater angling fees goes to the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. and the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation to help support the management of fisheries, habitats and angler opportunities in B.C.

The increase in fees is expected to provide additional funding to the two organizations in their efforts to deliver conservation services to residents of the province. The Provincial Angling Advisory team approved the increase.

The proposed increases are expected to help the two organizations continue providing conservation services to the residents of B.C.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. delivers the provincial stocking program and stocks more than 5.4 million fish into 641 lakes annually. The non-profit organization works in partnership with government, industry and anglers to improve fishing in the province through the enhancement and conservation of B.C.’s freshwater fish resources.

The Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation is a non-profit charity that invests in B.C.’s fish and wildlife and the habitats in which they live. A large network of recipients benefit from their funding to undertake conservation projects and plus an education program designed to inspire learning and connecting with B.C.’s biodiversity.

Read More: VIDEO: This pair of B.C. bald eagles are expecting: 2 eggs seen in nest through livestream


fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fishing

Just Posted

Representatives from Gitanyow First Nation, Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs, Meziadin Junction Limited Partnership,Mayor Angela Danuser of Stewart and Stikine NDP MLA Nathan Cullen at the March 2023 announcement of expanded internet service to Gitanyow and Stewart.(submitted photo by Ministry of Citizens’ Services).
High-speed internet access coming to remote Gitanyow, Stewart

Skeena Bulkley MP Taylor Bachrach tabled a private member’s bill which he believes will help protect airline passengers on March 20. He is pictured here at the second-anniversary ceremony of the sinking of tug Ingenika on Feb. 10 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern view)
Skeena-Bulkey Valley MP tables bill to increase airline passenger protection

Dr. David Try from Kitselas Geothermal and Tim Thompson from Borealis Geothermal in Calgary faced numerous questions at a March 16 open house while explaining plans to drill for super-heated water on the east side of Lakelse Lake. (Staff photo)
Lakelse Lake residents skeptical about plans to drill for hot water

The Gidgalaang Kuuyas Naay Secondary (GKNS) senior boys basketball team at the provincial championship tournament in Langley between March 8 and 11. (Photo: Paul Yates, Vancouver Sports Pictures)
Haida Gwaii’s GKNS boys basketball team places 9th at provincials