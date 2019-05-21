PHOTOS: Explore the best of the West Coast and enter to win with London Drugs

Terrace, BC Photo by Travis Murphy Haida Gwaii, BC Photo by Kenneth Purcell Cowichan River, BC Photo by Jon Snell Indian Arm Photo, BC by Jon Snell Naksup, BC Photo by Emily Rice Terrace, BC Photo by Travis Murphy Vancouver, BC Photo by Travis Murphy Vancouver Island BC, Photo by Jon Snell 16884794_web1_190521-BPD-M-2084724 Cannon Beach, WA Photo by Tyler Beliveau Rennel Sound, BC Photo by Yingying Zhao Chilliwack, BC Photo by Steve Bartlett Tofino, BC Photo by Bob Burgess Abbotsford, BC Photo by Kielan Pilgrim. Terrace, BC Photo by Travis Murphy Port Melon, BC Photo by Trevor Stephenson Mt Baker, WA Photo by Paul Kendall Cape Palmerston beach, BC Photo by Yvonne Surgent

Entries coming in for the London Drugs 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest are already showcasing the best of the adventurous West Coast. From camping under the stars, leaping into coastal waters, to hiking on snow-capped terrains, the participants have embraced all the region has to offer and are entering for a chance to win a selection of prizes.

This year ‘s contest gives participants a chance at a 3-day trip for two to experience the northern lights in Yukon courtesy of Air North and London Drugs gift cards valued at a total of $6000. Other sponsors include Northern Vision Development and Northern Tales Travel Services.

Readers can submit photos across seven categories including scenic Canada, wildlife, people, west coast adventure, love where you live, festivals and events, and for those keen on taking photos on their phones, there is a “mobile entry” category, too.

To enter the contest click here.



baneet.braich@bpdigital.ca

