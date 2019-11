(BC Children’s Hospital Foundation)

Patients and doctors at BC Children’s Hospital got into a little bit of a tussle on Tuesday as they launched an online fundraiser.

The snowball fight was to raise funds for the annual Snowball Fight for Kids Campaign.

Anyone can take part in the campaign from Nov. 19, 2019 through Jan. 6, 2020, which is as easy as making an online donation at snowballfightforkids.ca. Each donation made represents a virtual snowball thrown.

Photos courtesy of BC Children’s Hospital.