Black Press reporter and NFL expert Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

PODCAST: Black Press gridiron expert Erin Haluschak breaks down the 2022 NFL draft

Today in B.C.: NFL report chat includes favourite picks, Seahawks QB situation

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf break down the recent NFL draft. Included are a look at the Seattle Seahawks and a grade of their selections, plus discussion of head coach Pete Carrol’s beloved running game and how the team’s QB situation might play out. Haluschak and Wolf also cast their votes for the other NFL teams who did the best job on draft weekend, plus surprise picks and a quick look at remaining free agents.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

RELATED: Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak dissects a turbulent off-season

RELATED: Haluschak, Wolf preview Super Bowl LVI clash between Rams, Bengals

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Black PressFootballNFLPodcastsSeattle Seahawks

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
PODCAST: B.C. singer Cameron Whitcomb’s ‘American Idol’ journey

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii Museum at Kay Llnagaay is one of three recipients to receive art infrastructure funding. The All Island Art Show at the Haida Gwaii Museum is shown in 2020. (Photo: file photo)
Improved spaces support arts and culture on Haida Gwaii

The annual Salmon Invisible Migration Event is a blessing of 300 million juvenile salmon travelling to the Skeena River estuary. It has been cancelled for 2022. (Photo: Supplied by Tavish Campbell)
Annual Salmon Invisible Migration event cancelled

Port Clements Elementary School will receive a new accessible playground through provincial funding similar to the equipment enjoyed by Grade 1 and 2 students at Lax Kxeen Elementary in Prince Rupert on May 17, 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Port Clements Elementary benefits from $165K to build accessible playground

Danielle Kidd, BC Used Oil Recycling Center operator, at the Port Clements facility on April 26. (Photo: supplied).
New oil recycling containers will benefit Haida Gwaii