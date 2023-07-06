Black Press Media digital editor John McKinley and VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf. (File photo)

PODCAST: Debating the big winners, losers of the NHL’s off-season

NHL UPDATE: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf talk free agency, draft, Canucks and more

Black Press Media digital editor John McKinley joins VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf for our latest NHL Update.

Discussion includes off-season moves for the Vancouver Canucks, winners from the annual entry draft and the state of NHL goaltending.

The podcast also features a chat with Stanley Cup winning goaltender, Laurent Brossoit with Podcast Producer, Peter McCully.

