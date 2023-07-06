PODCAST: Debating the big winners, losers of the NHL’s off-season

NHL UPDATE: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf talk free agency, draft, Canucks and more

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

Black Press Media digital editor John McKinley joins VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf for our latest NHL Update.

Discussion includes off-season moves for the Vancouver Canucks, winners from the annual entry draft and the state of NHL goaltending.

The podcast also features a chat with Stanley Cup winning goaltender, Laurent Brossoit with Podcast Producer, Peter McCully.

Contact John McKinley or Philip Wolf.

