PODCAST: Questions abound as NFL teams prepare for 2023 season

NFL REPORT: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf talk Seahawks, QBs and more

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf share their thoughts on the NFL’s busy off-season.

Discussion includes reactions to the NFL draft, how things are shaping up for the Seattle Seahawks (and Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos), a way-too-early Super Bowl pick as well as some thoughts on the B.C. Lions and their terrific start to the CFL season.

