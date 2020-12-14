logo

LEGAL NOTICE

Canadian Navigable Waters Act

A&A Trading Ltd. hereby gives notice that anapplication has been made to the Minister of Transport, pursuant to the Canadian Navigable Waters Act for approval of the work described herein and its site and plans.

Pursuant to paragraph 7(2) of the said Act,

A&A Trading Ltd. has deposited with the Minister of Transport,

on the on-line Navigable Waters Registry (http://cps.canada.ca/) and

under registry number 1708, or, under the NPP File Number 1984-500168, a description of the following work, its site and plans:

  • Reactivation of the East Narrows Log Watering Facility

in, on, over, under, through or across unsurveyed Crown foreshore being part of the bed of Skidegate Channel, Queen Charlotte District

at approximately 53.15034° N, 132.20971° W

in front of lot number DL 820.

Comments regarding the effect of this work on marine navigation can be sent through the Common Project Search site mentioned above under the Comment section (search by the above referenced number) or, by sending your comments directly to #820-800 Burrard Street, Vancouver BC, V6Z 2J8, if you do not have access to the internet.

However, comments will be considered only if they are in writing (electronic means preferable) and are received not later than 30 days after the publication of the last notice. Although all comments conforming to the above will be considered, no individual response will be sent.

Signed at Campbell River this 8th day of December, 2020.

Shane Simard, RFT

A&A Trading Ltd.

