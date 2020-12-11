Vancouver Canuck Alex Burrows, left, and Ben, 14, right, enjoy a bowl of wonton. (Derek Jory/Vancouver Canucks)

Vancouver Canuck Alex Burrows, left, and Ben, 14, right, enjoy a bowl of wonton. (Derek Jory/Vancouver Canucks)

Make-A-Wish: Ben shares love of wonton soup with Alexandre Burrows

Join Black Press Media on Dec. 18, 2020, and help grant wishes and give hope to children and youth

This month, Black Press Media has teamed up with Make-A-Wish and BraveFace to help grant wishes, one mask purchase at a time. Here’s one wish that was granted through the Make-A-Wish B.C. and Yukon chapter…

“I wish to meet Vancouver Canuck, Alex Burrows” – April 2016

Wishes are as unique as the kids who make them. For Ben, who born with a congenital heart defect, the wish was definitely unique, very specific – and very Canadian.

Ben has a love of wonton soup, and over the years he’s taken his taste buds to many Lower Mainland restaurants to try steaming hot bowls of his favourite offerings.

Ben also has a love of hockey. The Vancouver Canucks are his favourite team, and veteran right-winger Alexandre Burrows is his favourite player.

Wonton soup and the Canucks go together about as well as – well – Ben having lunch with Burrows.

But Ben had a chance do more than just chat with the beloved Canuck over a bowl of soup. The 14-year-old was invited to Rogers Arena to watch a Canucks practice before sharing in a limo ride with Burrows en route to Kirin Restaurant in downtown Vancouver.

After the meal, Burrows surprised Ben with a team jersey and tickets for Ben’s whole family to go to the next night’s Canucks game.

For the most part, Ben was happy just to be quiet, and soak in every moment of his unique experience, but his father, Jerry, had a lot to say about it all.

“It was awesome. [We were] blown away by Burrows’ genuine nature. He was so down to earth,” said Jerry. “The way the wish was all set up was… such a positive moment for our whole family. The people involved were all first class. Just to see that people care; that to me was amazing.”

Critically ill kids put on a Brave Face every day. Now you can, too, in support of Make-A-Wish.

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions, and we invite you to join us in helping children’s wishes come true. Click here to buy your masks today!

By purchasing a pack of three masks designed and manufactured right here in British Columbia for children, youth and adults, you’ll be supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.

BraveFaceMake-A-Wish

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

A teacher at Uplands Elementary School in Terrace, B.C. who was exposed to COVID-19 has come foward with concerns about the speed of Northern Health’s contact tracing. This photo shows Uplands Elementary students participating in a drive-by greet with teachers and school staff, which was held April 3 when schools were closed in the early days of the pandemic. (Jake Wray/Terrace Standard)
Terrace teacher exposed to COVID-19 irked by 1-week lag in notification at his school

Surge in cases strains Northern Health’s contact tracing capacity

“We are working to reduce this time frame with additional staffing, and shifting the focus of detailed contact tracing,” says the health authority. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Haven’t been contacted after your COVID-19 test results yet?

Northern Health strained with surge in COVID-19 cases; asks people to expect delays

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. As of Dec. 8, no employees are self-isolating on-site at CVL anymore. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
56 positive COVID-19 cases now associated with LNG Canada site outbreak

There’s been a two-person increase in positive cases since Friday (Dec. 4)

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where one employee is still currently isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was first declared on Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
54 positive COVID-19 cases associated with LNG Canada site outbreak

There’s been a two-person increase in positive cases since Tuesday (Dec. 1)

K-J Millar/The Northern View
8 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the Northern Health Authority

Since Nov. 27, there have been 191 new cases reported in NHA

You may have played with Lego interlocking blocks, but do you know where the company is headquartered? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

How much do you know about past and present toys and games?

A psychology professor on Vancouver Island will conduct research on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on learning and mental health of students. (Stock photo)
B.C. prof researching pandemic’s long-term effects on grade schoolers

Researcher hopes to ask 100 families about their experiences over time

Christmas and the holiday season will be very different for many people this year thanks to restrictions in place by the pandemic. Pixabay photo
‘This too shall pass:’ B.C. residents work through loss of holiday gatherings, traditions

Finding ways to manage and process the changes COVID-19 presents to seasonal plans

Malakai sings James Taylor’s “Steamroller Blues” in a performance at the Duncan Showroom that caught the attention of the legendary songwriter himself. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Young B.C. singer catches the eyes and ears of James Taylor

Legendary singer-songwriter posts two videos of 11-year-old Malakai to Instagram

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

Critical care paramedic Tom and advanced care paramedic Laurence finish up a 14-hour work day after being deployed as part of a BC Emergency Health Services Rapid Response Team deployed to Fort St. James this week to help provide relief to local paramedics and health support workers due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases.. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
B.C.’s specialized COVID paramedics ‘impressed’ with Fort St. James’ community response

A BC Emergency Health Services team of paramedics deployed to Fort St.… Continue reading

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Active marine oil slick near Nootka Sound tied to historic 1968 Bligh Island shipwreck

Coast Guard, First Nations, province responding to a slick off northwestern Vancouver Island

Commissioner Austin Cullen looks over the hearing room before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. attorney general relays money laundering inquiry concerns to federal counterpart

Austin Cullen expressed disappointment with Canada’s approach to the inquiry

Most Read