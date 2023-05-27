Canada’s Adam Fantilli, centre, and Tyson Hinds, right, collide with Czechia’s Jaroslav Chmelar during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship hockey action in Halifax, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

18-year-old Adam Fantilli scores as Canada advances to final of ice hockey worlds

The United States plays Germany in the other semifinal

Teenage forward Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal as Canada edged Latvia 4-2 and advanced to the final of the ice hockey world championship.

The United States plays Germany in the other semifinal later Saturday.

The 18-year-old Fantilli, who is expected to be one of the top picks in the NHL draft, fooled a defenseman before netting his first goal of the tournament with 11:04 to go as Canada took a 3-2 lead.

Samuel Blais, Jack Quinn and Scott Laughton also scored for Canada whose goaltender Samuel Montembeault made 20 saves.

Canada had to twice come back from a goal down to reach its fourth straight final.

Dans Locmelis scored 8:18 into the game to put tournament co-host Latvia 1-0 ahead on a rebound.

Blais one-timed a shot to the roof of Latvia’s goal with 4:28 to go in the middle period for his fourth goal at the tournament to tie the score at 1-1.

Rudolfs Balcers restored the lead for Latvia from the left circle only 1:06 later in the frame.

Quinn leveled 45 seconds into the final period when his shot was deflected into the net from the mask of goaltender Arturs Silovs.

The Associated Press

