A packed house at the University of Victoria watches the opening ceremonies at the 1994 Commonwealth Games. The region is trying to land the Games for 2022, but at least one municipality is reluctant to support the bid. Photo courtesy University of Victoria A packed house at the University of Victoria watches the opening ceremonies at the 1994 Commonwealth Games. The region is trying to land the Games for 2022, but at least one municipality is reluctant to support the bid. Photo courtesy University of Victoria

1994 singled out for defining moments in B.C. sports history

Victoria hosted the Commonwealth Games, Vancouver Canucks went to the Stanley Cup final and the BC Lions won the Grey Cup

British Columbia has a rich history of hosting major sporting events and the BC Sports Hall of Fame is singling out one particular year with a number of defining moments that happened in 1994.

It was the same year the Vancouver Canucks went to the Stanley Cup Final, the BC Lions won the Grey Cup, and Victoria hosted the Commonwealth Games.

“It was a truly remarkable year in BC sport history in 1994 and one that will always be seen as something special by sports fans from across BC,” said Jim Lightbody, Chair of the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

“As story-tellers committed to celebrating the athletes, coaches, builders, teams and pioneers who have become parts of the fabric of our culture and heritage, we’re thrilled to have the chance to revisit these three ‘Defining Moments’ and the memories they created for us almost 25 years ago.”

READ MORE: Victoria group wants to bid on 2022 Commonwealth Games

READ MORE: Province will not fund Victoria’s Commonwealth Games bid

Whether it was Trevor Linden leading the Canucks to Game 7 against Mark Messier and the New York Rangers, the Lions home victory over Baltimore with a last second field goal by Lui Passaglia or the province hosting some of the world’s best athletes, each event will mark it’s 25th anniversary in 2019.

The 1994 BC Lions team have already been inducted as a team in the BC Sports Hall of Fame, but their historic win of the US-based Baltimore Stallions merited being singled out as a historical defining moment, according to a release from the HOF.

Members of all three groups will be represented at events in Victoria and Vancouver.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: John Gibbons’ time is up as Blue Jays manager
Next story
Around the BCHL: Penticton Vees and Alberni Valley Bulldogs make three player trade

Just Posted

Salvage of grounded Haida Gwaii barge to begin as emergency command post closes

The barge and lodge broke away from their moorings in high winds on Sept. 8 and ran aground.

On the Wing: Comings and goings

By Margo Hearne Mornings are a little chilly, evenings are getting darker.… Continue reading

Gwaii Trust faces deadlock over representation change

Newly elected director blocked as Masset and Port Clements councils try to force re-structuring

Heritage BC to hold talks in Old Massett, Skidegate

History perceptions have changed since last consultation process in 2008

B.C. premier, ministers hear calls for more Kwuna sailings

Premier John Horgan heard it, and so did B.C. Finance Minister Carole… Continue reading

Canning sockeye by hand in North Coast B.C.

Arnie Nagy teaches the Northern View how to can salmon in Prince Rupert

VIDEO: Hundreds line highway as family brings home body of B.C. teen

Northern B.C. showed their support by lining Hwy 16 as Jessica Patrick’s body returned to Smithers.

New report sheds light on people who’ve died of drug overdoses in B.C.

Coroner’s report includes information such as marital status, employment status and housing situation

B.C. carbon tax now costs more than natural gas it is charged on

Price slump continues as hopes raised for LNG exports

Philpott defends Indigenous healing lodges amid controversy over Stafford killer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer joined Stafford’s father expressing outrage over decision

New Amazon warehouse will bring 700 jobs to B.C.

450,000 square foot facility to be built on Tsawwassen First Nation lands

Christine Blasey Ford steps into spotlight to detail assault allegations

Blasey Ford described receiving outpouring of support from people ‘in every state of this country’

Vancouver actor Ryan Reynolds sends birthday wish to B.C. boy

Thomas was given a special birthday card because he was unable to attend the Okanagan Dream Rally

Around the BCHL: Penticton Vees and Alberni Valley Bulldogs make three player trade

Around the BCHL is a regular look at the BCHL and goings-on throughout the junior A world.

Most Read