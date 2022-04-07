62nd All Native Basketball Tournament: Day 4 Recap

Day 4 (April 6) at the All Native Basketball Tournament (ANBT) in Prince Rupert saw the first eliminations in the Seniors and Intermediate divisions and the Women’s Division was reduced further to seven teams from the original 16.
In the Seniors Division, the host Prince Rupert Grizzlies were the first to fall in the ANBT’s double knockout format, losing 70-84 to Similkameen (Klker’miws).
The Grizzlies appeared to be in the driver’s seat early on with a 12-point unanswered run in the first half of the opening quarter to take a 20-7 lead. Similkameen did have an answer, however, with a run of their own to take a one-point advantage after 10 minutes.
The host team battled back in the second quarter, though, and took a 37-31 lead at the half.
Similkameen came out of the break firing, regaining the lead early in the third quarter. The remainder of the third saw several lead changes and it looked to be anyone’s game going into the fourth with the visitors up 60-58.
The final frame, though, was all Similkameen as they doubled Rupert’s tally 24-12 for the 84-70 win.
Also bounced from the tournament on Wednesday in the Seniors Division were New Aiyansh, Alert Bay and Bella Bella falling to Kincolith, Lytton and Hazelton respectively.
The Intermediate Division also lost four teams in Day 4 competition while two of the top-seeded teams which had been relegated to the elimination bracket stayed alive.
Second-seeded Bella Coola (Nuxalk Braves) found themselves in the live or die position after a narrow 86-83 loss to Vancouver on Tuesday. But the Braves were up to the task against the Greenville Noosik on Wednesday. After falling behind early, Bella Coola clawed their way back gradually building a lead through the second and third quarters.
Greenville did manage to win the fourth quarter 22-18, but it was too little too late.
The fourth-seeded Kitkatla Warriors were also fighting for their tournament life after the super-fast and tough team from Burnaby (Chiefs) crushed them 111-31 on Tuesday.
While Hazelton (Gitxsan Elite) were able to hang with the Warriors through 20 minutes and held a two-point edge at the break, Kitkatla owned the second half and advanced with a 71-61 victory.
Kitkatla and Bella Coola face off against each other today (April 7) in the Main Gym at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre.
Hartley Bay and Skidegate joined Greenville and Hazelton on the sidelines by way of losses to Kitimaat and Lax Kw’alaams respectively.
The Women’s Division lost three more teams on Wednesday. Hesquiaht ousted both Gitwinksihlkw and New Aiyansh while Kitkatla fell to Greenville.
Second-seeded Hazelton (Gitxsan Mystics) is the first team to secure a semifinal spot by way of a 52-31 win over the host Prince Rupert Rain on the women’s side. The Rain still have a route to the final through the elimination bracket where they face Greenville today.
In the Masters Division, the Terrace Titans became the second victim of the double-knockout format as they were bombed by Lax Kw’alaams 86-66.
Day 4, Wednesday April 5, 2022 Results
Women’s Division
8 a.m. Hesquiaht Descendents v. Gitwinksihlkw
Hesquiaht win: 56-39
Top Scorers
Hesquiaht: Mariah Charleson 21
Gitwinksihlkw: Emma Nyce Stewart 18
11 a.m. Kitkatla Warriors v. Greenville Aces
Greenville win: 65-58
Top Scorers
Kitkatla: Alexis Ryan 14
Greenville: Braelyn Moore 22
2:30 p.m. Vancouver All My Relations v. Similkameen Startbirds
Similkameen win: 58-34
Top Scorers
Vancouver: Shenise Sigsworth 11
Similkameen: Jasmine-Mont-Reid 19
6:30 p.m. Prince Rupert Rain v. Hazelton (Gitxsan Mystics)
Hazelton win: 52-31
Top Scorers
Rain: Cary Lynn Cochrane 11
Hazelton: Carlene Wright 10
Intermediate Division
8 a.m. Kitimaat (Xa’isla Braves) v Hartley Bay (Gitga’at Hustle)
Kitimaat win: 57-53
Top Scorers
Kitimaat: Conner Walker 20
Hartley Bay: Jon Clifton 26
9:30 a.m. Lax Kw’alaams Hoyas v. Skidegate Saints
Lax Kw’alaams win: 74-68
Top Scorers
Lax Kw’alaams: Lloyd Dudoward 44
Skidegate: Isiah Price 13; Daylan Moores 13
11 a.m. Kitkatla Warriors v. Hazelton (Gitxsan Elite)
Kitkatla win: 71-61
Top Scorers
Kitkatla: Garrett Hill 29
Hazelton: Marsahl Skulsh 18
6:30 p.m. Greenville Noosik v. Bella Coola (Nuxalk Braves)
Bella Coola win: 67-60
Top Scorers
Greenville: Charles Leeson Jr. 23
Bella Coola: Marlon Edgar Apps 29
Seniors Division
1 p.m. Similkameen (Klker’miws) v. Prince Rupert Grizzlies
Similkameen win: 84-70
Top Scorers
Similkameen: Sterling Peterson 29
Rupert: Russell Reece 35
2:30 p.m. New Aiyansh (Gitmidiik Seniors) v. Kincolith (Sons of Kincolith)
Kincolith win: 79-74
Top Scorers
New Aiyansh: Michael Morven 22
Kincolith: David Stewart 26
4 p.m. Lytton Strong v. Alert Bay (Nimgis Nation)
Massett Raiders v. Ahousaht (Maaqtusiis Suns)
Lytton win: 60-42
Top Scorers
Lytton: Thomas Grenier 23
Alert Bay: Edgar Cranmer 12
8 p.m. Bella Bella (Heiltsuk Nation) v. Hazelton (Gitxsan Elite)
Hazelton win: 90-47
Top Scorers
Bella Bella: Gary Gladstone 21
Hazelton: Kaimen Starr 27
9:30 p.m. Kitkatla Warriors v. Metlakatla AK
Kitkatla win: 80-75
Top Scorers
Kitkatla: Phillip Gamble 25
Metlakala: Mason Hayward 34
Masters Division
9:30 a.m. Lax Kw’alaams v. Terrace Titans
Lax Kw’alaams win: 86-66
Top Scorers
Lax Kw’alaams: Will Shepard 23
Terrace: Scott Barker 29
1 p.m. Massett (Old Massett) Raiders v. Gitwinksihlkw
Gitwinksihlkw win: 87-71
Top Scorers
Massett: Mike Russ 25
Gitwinksihlkw: Eric Nyce 24
4 p.m. Prince Rupert Trojans v. New Aiyansh (Gitmidiik Masters)
New Aiyansh win: 73-66
Top Scorers
Prince Rupert: Brandon Sampson 20
New Aiyansh: Phillip Clayton 28
8 p.m. Bella Bella (Heiltsuk Nation) v. Kitkatla (Gitxaala Nation)
Kitkatla win: 67-56
Top Scorers
Bella Bella: Burl Gladstone 15
Kitkatla: Jeremy Brown 23
