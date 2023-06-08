Hundreds of girls will be competing in U11, U13, U15, U17, and junior divisions at the Reign Storm female lacrosse tournament in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows from June 8 to 11. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Hundreds of girls will be competing in U11, U13, U15, U17, and junior divisions at the Reign Storm female lacrosse tournament in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows from June 8 to 11. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

700 female lacrosse players travel to Lower Mainland for province-wide tournament

Reign Storm tournament takes place in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows from June 8 to 11

Hundreds of female lacrosse players will be descending upon Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this week to compete in the Reign Storm tournament.

This annual competition is hosted by the Ridge Meadows Burrards and involves girls from a wide variety of age groups, explained tournament chair Katie Cowieson.

There will be teams competing in U11, U13, U15, U17, and junior divisions.

“We are expecting over 700 girls all across the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, and Calgary,” said Cowieson.

“We love to see the girls have a space to showcase their skills. Seeing the girls get excited about this tournament makes all the time and effort worth it. My daughter plays in the tournament so it will be extra special for me.”

RELATED: Ridge Meadows minor lacrosse teams medal in tourney

Ridge Meadows Burrards will have 10 different teams playing, with a combined total of 42 teams facing off against one another in the Reign Storm tournament.

Teams will be coming from Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Nanaimo, Delta, Langley, Calgary, Burnaby, New Westminster, Mission, and Victoria.

Games will take place at both Planet Ice in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Arena.

Opening matches happen Thursday evening, with championship games wrapping up on Sunday, June 11.

A full schedule is available at www.rmburrards.com.

RELATED: Maple Ridge Burrards suffer first loss of the WLA season

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LacrosseLocal SportsMaple Ridge

Previous story
Gauld nets winner as Whitecaps beat CF Montreal to claim Canadian Championship

Just Posted

The Canadian Red Cross is calling on volunteers in northern British Columbia to assist with its Health Equipment Loan Program (HELP), a free service offering temporary access to medical equipment like canes and wheelchairs to people recuperating from illness or surgery, or those spending their final days at home. In this photo, Terrace Red Cross technician Robert Mitch repairs a wheelchair in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Canadian Red Cross seeks volunteers for northern B.C. health equipment loan program

Matthew and Brittany Giesbrecht at the Small Business Awards gala held in Vancouver on June 6. ( The Speckled Sow/ Facebook)
Homegrown Vanderhoof Butchery snags top business award in B.C.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise funds for Special Olympic Athletes was held in Prince Rupert on June 4. The group of athletes and supporters raised more than $1,200 to help local athletes attend tournaments in the North. Donations are still being accepted. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Law Enforcement Torch Run lights up fundraising for Special Olympic athletes in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert Regional Hospital Administrator Julia Pemberton unveils a first of its kind harm reduction vending machine for Northern Health Authority on June 6. The machine will make available safe, clean supplies and personal items 24/7 for those who use drugs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Northern Health harm reduction vending machine unveiled in Prince Rupert