700 female lacrosse players travel to Lower Mainland for province-wide tournament

Reign Storm tournament takes place in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows from June 8 to 11

Hundreds of girls will be competing in U11, U13, U15, U17, and junior divisions at the Reign Storm female lacrosse tournament in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows from June 8 to 11. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Hundreds of female lacrosse players will be descending upon Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this week to compete in the Reign Storm tournament.

This annual competition is hosted by the Ridge Meadows Burrards and involves girls from a wide variety of age groups, explained tournament chair Katie Cowieson.

There will be teams competing in U11, U13, U15, U17, and junior divisions.

“We are expecting over 700 girls all across the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, and Calgary,” said Cowieson.

“We love to see the girls have a space to showcase their skills. Seeing the girls get excited about this tournament makes all the time and effort worth it. My daughter plays in the tournament so it will be extra special for me.”

Ridge Meadows Burrards will have 10 different teams playing, with a combined total of 42 teams facing off against one another in the Reign Storm tournament.

Teams will be coming from Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Nanaimo, Delta, Langley, Calgary, Burnaby, New Westminster, Mission, and Victoria.

Games will take place at both Planet Ice in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Arena.

Opening matches happen Thursday evening, with championship games wrapping up on Sunday, June 11.

A full schedule is available at www.rmburrards.com.