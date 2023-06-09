Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games athlete registration closing next week

Interested participants can register for one of 28 sports until June 15, Games run Aug. 22 to 26

Athletes have until Thursday (June 15) to register for the Abbotsford 2023 55-Plus Games. (Betty Johnston photo)

The Abbotsford 2023 55-Plus Games are just over two months away from commencing and athletes have until Thursday (June 15) at midnight to register for the event, which runs from Aug. 22 to 26.

Participants must be 55 years or older by Dec. 31 of this year, permanent residents of British Columbia and be a member in good standing with the BC Seniors Games Society.

The only exception to the above rule is that all track and field participants must be 55 or older by the first day of competition. To register, visit 55plusbcgames.org/register.

The sports and activities offered for the Abbotsford games include:

8-ball

Archery

Badminton

Bocce

Bridge

Carpet Bowling

Cribbage

Cycling

Darts

Dragon Boating

Equestrian

Five Pin Bowling

Floor Curling

Golf

Horseshoes

Ice Curling

Ice Hockey

Lawn Bowling

Mountain Biking

Pickleball

Slo-Pitch

Snooker

Soccer-Men/7-aside

Swimming

Table Tennis

Tennis

Track & Field

Whist

There is also a registration fee of $75 per participant and all athletes must be annual members of the BC Seniors Games Society. Each sport also has a sport fee ranging from $10 to $100. Sport fees cover the cost of venue rentals, officials, sanctioning (if applicable) and other associated costs. Some zones provide financial assistance to participants and cover the cost of sport fees or other expenses.

A trial project for the Abbotsford games will allow participants the opportunity to register in the 10 kilometres road race only as a second event. The 10 km race takes place on Aug. 26.

Cross zoning is also allowed, as athletes in a team event can reside from different zones. Permission is not required to cross zone for 2023.

The Abbotsford Games will be the 34th edition and are anticipating 3,500 athletes from 12 zones across the province to compete. An additional estimated 1,500 volunteers are needed in the planning and staging of the event.

For more information, visit 55plusbcgames.org.

