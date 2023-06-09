Athletes have until Thursday (June 15) to register for the Abbotsford 2023 55-Plus Games. (Betty Johnston photo)

Athletes have until Thursday (June 15) to register for the Abbotsford 2023 55-Plus Games. (Betty Johnston photo)

Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games athlete registration closing next week

Interested participants can register for one of 28 sports until June 15, Games run Aug. 22 to 26

The Abbotsford 2023 55-Plus Games are just over two months away from commencing and athletes have until Thursday (June 15) at midnight to register for the event, which runs from Aug. 22 to 26.

Participants must be 55 years or older by Dec. 31 of this year, permanent residents of British Columbia and be a member in good standing with the BC Seniors Games Society.

The only exception to the above rule is that all track and field participants must be 55 or older by the first day of competition. To register, visit 55plusbcgames.org/register.

The sports and activities offered for the Abbotsford games include:

  • 8-ball
  • Archery
  • Badminton
  • Bocce
  • Bridge
  • Carpet Bowling
  • Cribbage
  • Cycling
  • Darts
  • Dragon Boating
  • Equestrian
  • Five Pin Bowling
  • Floor Curling
  • Golf
  • Horseshoes
  • Ice Curling
  • Ice Hockey
  • Lawn Bowling
  • Mountain Biking
  • Pickleball
  • Slo-Pitch
  • Snooker
  • Soccer-Men/7-aside
  • Swimming
  • Table Tennis
  • Tennis
  • Track & Field
  • Whist

There is also a registration fee of $75 per participant and all athletes must be annual members of the BC Seniors Games Society. Each sport also has a sport fee ranging from $10 to $100. Sport fees cover the cost of venue rentals, officials, sanctioning (if applicable) and other associated costs. Some zones provide financial assistance to participants and cover the cost of sport fees or other expenses.

A trial project for the Abbotsford games will allow participants the opportunity to register in the 10 kilometres road race only as a second event. The 10 km race takes place on Aug. 26.

RELATED: Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games torch lighting begins 100-day countdown to event

Cross zoning is also allowed, as athletes in a team event can reside from different zones. Permission is not required to cross zone for 2023.

The Abbotsford Games will be the 34th edition and are anticipating 3,500 athletes from 12 zones across the province to compete. An additional estimated 1,500 volunteers are needed in the planning and staging of the event.

For more information, visit 55plusbcgames.org.

abbotsfordBC GamesBreaking NewsSports

Previous story
Adams Jr., Rhymes in sync in B.C. Lions’ 25-15 win over Calgary Stampeders

Just Posted

The Canadian Red Cross is calling on volunteers in northern British Columbia to assist with its Health Equipment Loan Program (HELP), a free service offering temporary access to medical equipment like canes and wheelchairs to people recuperating from illness or surgery, or those spending their final days at home. In this photo, Terrace Red Cross technician Robert Mitch repairs a wheelchair in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Canadian Red Cross seeks volunteers for northern B.C. health equipment loan program

Matthew and Brittany Giesbrecht at the Small Business Awards gala held in Vancouver on June 6. ( The Speckled Sow/ Facebook)
Homegrown Vanderhoof Butchery snags top business award in B.C.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise funds for Special Olympic Athletes was held in Prince Rupert on June 4. The group of athletes and supporters raised more than $1,200 to help local athletes attend tournaments in the North. Donations are still being accepted. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Law Enforcement Torch Run lights up fundraising for Special Olympic athletes in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert Regional Hospital Administrator Julia Pemberton unveils a first of its kind harm reduction vending machine for Northern Health Authority on June 6. The machine will make available safe, clean supplies and personal items 24/7 for those who use drugs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Northern Health harm reduction vending machine unveiled in Prince Rupert