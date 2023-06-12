Abbotsford’s Adam Hadwin is tackled by security shortly after running onto the green with champagne to celebrate the Canadian Open win on Sunday (June 11) by Abbotsford’s Nick Taylor. (RBC Canadian Open screen shot)

Abbotsford’s Adam Hadwin is tackled by security shortly after running onto the green with champagne to celebrate the Canadian Open win on Sunday (June 11) by Abbotsford’s Nick Taylor. (RBC Canadian Open screen shot)

Abbotsford’s Adam Hadwin ‘survives’ tackle after Nick Taylor’s Canadian Open win

Pair of Abbotsford golfers become the talk of social media on Sunday night after thrilling win

It was the perfect Abbotsford viral moment.

Yale Secondary alum Nick Taylor makes a 72-foot putt to become the first Canadian to win the Canadian Open since 1954, the crowd erupts and fellow PGA star and Ledgeview Golf Club product Adam Hadwin crashes the green with some bubbly to celebrate.

But then – WHAM.

Security apparently did not recognize Hadwin – who actually finished tied for 12th at the event – and plastered him into the green with a tackle. CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz made note of Hadwin getting speared on the broadcast, but the full realization of what actually occurred came out on social media moments later.

TSN personality Kayla Grey tweeted out a clip of the security tackle and that clip quickly went viral as people realized it was indeed Hadwin in the video. That 11 second video now has over 3.7 million views on Twitter.

Social media chatter caught fire in the hours that followed, including multiple angles of the takedown and some including music.

Jessica Hadwin – Adam’s wife – who has developed a strong following on Twitter with her humorous takes on golf, life and her husband, was also quick to respond to the tackle.

She shared a GIF of a woman stating “Get my lawyer on the phone” and then about an hour later updated social media on her husband’s status.

“Sorry to leave y’all hanging, had to get the toddler ready for bed,” she posted. “I’m thrilled to report that @ahadwingolf is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled.”

Adam seems to have taken the tackle in stride, joking that the picture of the tackle should be in the Louvre and laughing when someone suggested that the legendary bottle of bubbly should go in the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame.

He has also changed his Twitter profile picture to one of the tackle inside a Canadian Heritage Moment frame.

He also received a note in his locker from the United States Golf Association stating that they are there to support him and placing a yellow USGA vest for Hadwin to wear this week. The Abbotsford product competes at the US Open from June 16 to 19, an event he finished tied for seventh at in 2022.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Nick Taylor snakes 72-foot eagle putt to win RBC Canadian Open

