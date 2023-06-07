Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen has signed with the DEL’s Fischtown Pinguins. (Foto von Jan-Philipp Burmann/City-Press GmbH)

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen has signed with the DEL’s Fischtown Pinguins. (Foto von Jan-Philipp Burmann/City-Press GmbH)

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen signs with DEL’s Fischtown Pinguins

Virtanen initially signed with German-based team in February

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen has re-signed with the Fischtown Pinguins of the Germany-based Deutsche Eishockey Liga.

The Pinguins made the announcement on Wednesday (June 7) that the former Yale Hockey Academy product will be back for the 2023-24 season.

Virtanen collected two goals and two assists in 16 combined regular season and playoff games for the Pinguins in 2022-23.

“It didn’t take me a second to think to make my decision for the Pinguins,” he told the Pinguins website. “I know what those responsible, but also a large part of the fan community had to put up with after my commitment last year. Now it’s my turn to give a pay back. Hopefully the season will start soon.”

The 26-year-old former Vancouver Canucks first round draft pick had a professional try-out with the Edmonton Oilers in the 2022-23 NHL preseason, but failed to make the team. He then joined EHC Visp of the Swiss League, but parted ways with the team in February after reports that he was not endearing himself to teammates.

RELATED: Swiss League team forces management to remove Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen ahead of playoffs

Team manager Alfred Prey stated that he’s pleased the Pinguins stood by Virtanen after his departure from the Swiss League.

“The harder the beating, the thicker the skin,” he said, of Virtanen’s demeanour. “We got our own impression and stand by Jake. Personally, I am sure that with his likeable manner he will manage to dispel the prejudices that still exist.”

Prey added that he expects a strong season from Virtanen.

The DEL season typically begins in September and playoffs begin in March.

abbotsfordBreaking Newshockey

Previous story
Whitecaps wary of CF Montreal ahead of Canadian Championship final

Just Posted

The Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise funds for Special Olympic Athletes was held in Prince Rupert on June 4. The group of athletes and supporters raised more than $1,200 to help local athletes attend tournaments in the North. Donations are still being accepted. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Law Enforcement Torch Run lights up fundraising for Special Olympic athletes in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert Regional Hospital Administrator Julia Pemberton unveils a first of its kind harm reduction vending machine for Northern Health Authority on June 6. The machine will make available safe, clean supplies and personal items 24/7 for those who use drugs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Northern Health harm reduction vending machine unveiled in Prince Rupert

"Loon Dives Deep" by Terrace-born artist Tracie Stewart, part of the "Under the Surface" mixed-media exhibit at the Terrace Art Gallery, on display from June 2 to July 15. (Courtesy of Tracie Stewart)
Terrace Art Gallery unveils new exhibit by local artist Tracie Stewart

Aidan Carter, part of the Caledonia Running Club team, charges up the hills in Stage 9 at the Skeena River Relay in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Skeena River Relay returns to Terrace, bringing endurance runners through scenic B.C.