Adam Hadwin (left) and Nick Taylor finished second and 10th respectively at the recent Waste Management Phoenix Open earlier this year. Both men competed this weekend at the RBC Canadian Open. (@ahadwin Twitter)

Abbotsford’s Nick Taylor beats out three-way tie to win RBC Canadian Open

Robert Bateman alum the first Canadian golfer to win national open in 69 years

Abbotsford’s Nick Taylor has won the RBC Canadian Open, breaking a nearly 70-year losing streak for Canada.

He spent Sunday afternoon in the top of the leaderboard, in a tight race between other top contenders including three English players, Tyrell Hatton, Aaron Rai and Tommy Fleetwood.

Taylor started the four-day tournament on a sour note, but credits a pep talk from his wife for pulling his game together. By Saturday he had broken the Oakdale Golf & Country Club’s course record, with a 9-under 63.

At one point of the fourth round on Sunday, the crowd broke out into a rendition of O’Canada. The last Canadian who won the national open was Pat Fletcher in 1954.

During the fourth round on Sunday, Taylor was already politely engaging in post-tournament interviews between holes on the back nine. After one interview, he bogeyed on the 16th and briefly lost his tied lead with Hatton.

He birdied on the 17th hole and tied up again, but shortly after that, Rai earned a spot among the top tier and the men all tied for first.

Taylor finished the course with a 6-under 66, as Fleetwood finished his round. The two men were tied through Fleetwood’s last few holes, and then went into several rounds of playoffs. They tied twice playing the 18th hole and second and third time. They then moved to the 9th hole, where they tied twice as well.

Then they headed back to the 18th hole, where Taylor came out ahead.

This win adds to the 35-year-old’s two PGA Tour wins, the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2015 and the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2020.

Adam Hadwin, also from Abbotsford, fared well at the open and was sitting in an 12th place tie at 3 p.m.

