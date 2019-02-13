All Native Basketball Tournament Day 3: Recap

Check out the link here, for all of the action scheduled for Day 4 of the All Native Tournament.

(X)= Eliminated from Tournament

Women’s Division:

Gitwinksihlkw VS. Kitkatla (X)

Gitwinksihlkw win: 64-60

Top Scorers:

Gitwinksihlkw: Mariah Tait (39), Rochelle Francas (10), Marissa Nyce (8)

Kitkatla: Evelynn Innes (18), Alexas Ryan (14), Erica Brown (8)

Hazelton VS. Bella Bella (X)

Hazelton win: 64-35

Top Scorers:

Hazelton: Alysha O’Brien (16), Carlene Wright (14), Payton Henry (13)

Bella Bella: Tracy Robinson (10), Sarah Humchitt (6), Bella Brown (6)

Massett (X) VS. New Aiyansh

New Aiyansh win: 75-61

Top Scorers:

New Aiyansh: Constance Johnson (24), Kayla Vickers (16), Grace Clayton (9)

Massett: Camryn Parnell (23), Zoey Collinson (18), Jamie Holt (9)

Similkameen VS. Greenville (X)

Similkameen win: 70-50

Top Scorers:

Similkameen: Jasmine Montgomery-Reid (28), Jade Montgomery-Waa (10), Sofia Terbasket (7)

Greenville: Jewel Leeson (15), Lena Doolan (12), Robyn Moore (7)

Master’s Division:

Prince Rupert VS. Skidegate

Prince Rupert win: 71-60

Top Scorers:

Prince Rupert: Chad Stewart (26), Brady Johnston (18), Colin Innes (16)

Skidegate: William Russ (13), Dustin Cross (12), John Mcentyre (11)

The Prince Rupert Advantage continued their strong start to the tournament with a hard-fought win over Skidegate. The two teams went bucket for bucket in the first quarter, but the second quarter was where Prince Rupert was able to pull away taking a 34-22 lead into the break. Chad Stewart has had a remarkable tournament thus far leading his team in scoring through two games averaging over 24 points per game. Stewart’s scoring touch helped propel his team to victory early in the day on Tuesday, including a dagger three-pointer late in the fourth quarter that stretched Prince Rupert’s dwindling lead back up to double digits. Prince Rupert Advantage will play again Thursday morning at 11 a.m. against the Lax Kw’alaams Hoyas.

Lax Kw’alaams VS. Hydaburg

Lax Kw’alaams win: 90-84

Top scorers:

Lax Kw’alaams: Brandon Sampson (29), George Kelly (27), Will Sheppard (14)

Hydaburg: Devin Edenshaw (24), T.J Young (19), Anthony Lindoff (14)

Bella Bella VS. Massett

Bella Bella win: 73-50

Top Scorers:

Bella Bella: Ryan Humchitt (36), Charles Gladstone (16), Mitch Martin (10)

Massett: Trevor Russ (21), Abe Brown (13), Robert Davis (11)

Kitkatla VS. Kitamaat (X)

Kitkatla win: 69-60

Top Scorers:

Kitkatla: Randy Robinson (22), Greg Mckay (16), George Mason (14)

Kitamaat: Brent Grant (17), James Harry (14), Mike Ridsdale (12)

Intermediate Division:

Skidegate VS. Bella Coola

Skidegate wins: 105-41

Top Scorers:

Skidegate: William Gravelle (20), Jesse Barnes (19), Trafton Williams (19)

Bella Coola: Faavae Vaa (13), Jamie Hans (8), Lucas Edgar (4)

Prince Rupert VS. Kitamaat

Prince Rupert win: 119-52

Top Scorers:

Prince Rupert: Jakob Henry (41), Perry Terrell (26), John Tait (12)

Kitamaat: Cody Green (12), Sam Woods (8), Austin Stewart (8)

The Prince Rupert Bad Boyz cruised to their first win of the tournament Tuesday, beating a beleaguered Kitamaat squad 119-52. The game was never in doubt for the Bad Boyz who controlled play from tip-off to the final buzzer. A dominant win was mirrored by a dominant performance by Jakob Henry who simply couldn’t miss for most of the game almost single-handedly outscoring Kitamaat. Prince Rupert will now gear up to face the reigning intermediate champions, Lax Kw’alaams Hoyas, Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Bella Bella VS. Kitkatla

Bella Bella win: 65-54

Top Scorers:

Bella Bella: Gary Gladstone (17), Kobe Mcknight (16), Jordan Gladstone (16)

Kitkatla: Garrett Hill (20), Cedric Mckay (10), Malcolm Brown (6)

Hazelton VS. Hartley Bay

Hartley Bay win: 87-67

Top Scorers:

Hartley Bay: Kyler Reece (23), Rylan Adams (23), Christian Clifton (11)

Hazelton: Kalem Wilson (22), Kaimen Starr (20), Caleb Wale (16)

Seniors Division:

Massett VS. Kitamaat

Massett win: 75-72

Top Scorers:

Massett: Jordan Williams (24), Chris Campbell (12), Skyler Brown (9)

Kitamaat: Dan Metz (14), Jeremy Nyce (13), Craig Windsor (9)

Prince Rupert VS. Kispiox

Prince Rupert win: 105-45

Top Scorers:

Prince Rupert: John Sampson (17), Gage Ladouceur (13), Glen Blandov (13)

Kispiox: Jesse Olson (14), Chad Wilson (9), Roy Wilson (6)

The Prince Rupert Grizzlies were the recipient of a favourable matchup as the reigning runners up Hydaburg weren’t able to make the tournament, the fifth-place team from the qualifying tournament was asked on short notice to join. The Grizzlies carried the play most of the game with last year’s Intermediate MVP John Sampson leading the way. Kudos to Kispiox for coming in on short notice and putting up a fight against one of the strongest teams in the senior division. Since the joined this year’s tournament and the way the bracket works out Kispiox will automatically have a spot in next years tournament. The Grizzlies get a one day break and will face the inner of Squamish VS. Skidegate.

Gitwinksihlkw VS. New Aiyansh (X)

Gitwinksihlkw win: 95-69

Top Scorers:

Gitwinksihlkw: Andrew Nyce (26), Eric Nyce (24), Vern Tait (20)

New Aiyansh: Steven Vickers (17), Lawrence Moore (7), Gage Dyer (7)

Vancouver VS. Lytton (X)

Vancouver win: 95-71

Top Scorers:

Vancouver: Marlon Apps (26), Sean Holland (20), Kyle Manygreyhorse (12)

Lytton: Thomas Grenier (22), Benjamin Ford (15), Mateo Stewart (15)

Kitkatla VS. Massett

Kitkatla win: 95-64

Top Scorers:

Kitkatla: Jacob Thom (38), Charles Leeson (13), Dustin Eaton (12)

Massett: Gary Brown (12), Richard Williams (10), Nico York (10)

