All Native Basketball Tournament Day 6: Preview

Look ahead to all the action scheduled for Feb. 16 at the All Native Tournament

Day 5 is in the books and for the most part, the semi-finals are set. Thursday at the All Native Tournament was one to forget for Prince Rupert teams. Four teams, five games, one elimination and zero wins. The Rain, Grizzlies and Bad Boyz will look to put their woeful day behind them and rebound on Friday. The Advantage, Prince Rupert’s masters’ division squad will have to wait until next year for. their chance in the spotlight.

READ MORE: All Native Basketball Tournament Day 4: Recap

Full Day 6 Schedule Below:

THE ARENA:

Women’s Division:

Hazelton VS. Similkameen 9 a.m.

Prince Rupert VS. TBD* 2:30 p.m.

Masters Division:

Hazelton VS. Hydaburg 10:30 a.m.

Bella Bella VS. TBD** 4 p.m.

Intermediate Division:

Prince Rupert VS. New Aiyansh 8 a.m.

Hartley Bay VS. Hazelton 9:30 a.m.

Skidegate VS. Bella Bella 11 a.m.

TBD VS. TBD *** 6:30 p.m.

Seniors Division:

Prince Rupert VS. Bella Bella/Massett 1 p.m.

Vancouver VS. Lax Kw’alaams 2:30 p.m.

Skidegate VS. Kitkatla 4 p.m.

TBD VS. TBD **** 8 p.m.

NOTES:

* Prince Rupert will face the winner of the Hazelton VS. Similkameen matchup

** Bella Bella will play the winner of the Hazelton VS. Hydaburg matchup

*** The winners of the Prince Rupert VS. New Aiyansh and Hartley Bay VS. Hazleton matchups will meet

****The winners of the Prince Rupert VS. Massett and Vancouver VS. Lax Kw’alaams matchups will meet.

WATCH MORE: This Week Podcast – Episode 122

To report a typo, email: editor@thenorthernview.com.


Send Nick email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canucks rally for key 4-3 shootout win over Kings
Next story
VIDEO: Canada Winter Games athletes arrive in Red Deer from B.C. and beyond

Just Posted

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 5: Recap

Highlights and results from day 5 at the All Native Tournament

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 6: Preview

Look ahead to all the action scheduled for Feb. 16 at the All Native Tournament

Coastal GasLink prepares sites of construction work camps

Unist’ot’en condemn 14 ‘man camps’ housing 500-800 workers as threatening safety of women and children

TSKLH Nation sues Province over Brucejack mine revenue sharing

The Tsetsaut/Skii km Lax Ha seeks to assert rights and title in the area around Pretivm gold mine.

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 4: Recap

Results and highlights from day 4 at the 2019 All Native Basketball Tournament

Fashion Fridays: Up your beauty game

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Third measles case in Vancouver prompts letter to parents

Measles is highly contagious and spreads easily through the air

January home sales were weakest since 2015, average national price falls: CREA

CREA says the national average price for all types of residential properties sold in January was $455,000

B.C. man known as ‘Papa Jimmy’ dies making daily trek to his wife

Maple Ridge 85-year-old made visits to New West for 12 years

Wilson-Raybould’s cabinet move due to departure from team: Trudeau

Jody Wilson-Raybould suddenly quit the cabinet this week, but Trudeau isn’t saying

VIDEO: Canada Winter Games athletes arrive in Red Deer from B.C. and beyond

Up to 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches will arrive throughout the day Thursday and Friday

Trump says he’ll declare national emergency to build border wall

In a rare show of bipartisanship, lawmakers voted Thursday to fund large swaths of the government

Canucks rally for key 4-3 shootout win over Kings

Pettersson, Boeser lead way as Vancouver beats L.A.

Readers share the worst Valentine’s Day gifts they’ve ever received

A few of these senders maybe should have just gone with chocolates…

Most Read