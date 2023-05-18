B.C. Annual Dance Competition results

Dancers from Prince Rupert, Terrace and Prince George performed at gala

The BC Annual Dance Competition was held from May 7 to 13 in Prince Rupert.

The results are:

Special awards and scholarships

Senior Performer of the Year

Hannah Swanson

Intermediate Performer of the Year

Valen Von Den Steinen

Junior Performer of the Year

Claire McCaffery

William Murray Scholorship

Grace Robinson

Peter Withery Award

Ellie Martens

Margaret Kinney Memorial Tap Award 10 and under

Mia Lan

Spectrum Legacy Awards

Joran Rystadd

Gracie Long

Kayla Main

Cassidy Kawaguchi

Grace Robinson

Coral Fitzsimmons

Kimberly Truong “Heart on the Dance Floor”

Taylor Jackson

Madeline Kozoris Memorial Award

Valentina Protheroe

Jessica Mokrzycki Memeorial Award

Tyler Meany

Nicole Cote Memorial Tap Award

Kayla Main

Johann Woodland Memorial Award

Claire Westerlaken

Charismatic Award in memory of Patty Forman

Nolan Robinson

Bound for Broadway 10 and under

Astrid Warburton

Bound for Broadway 11-14

Coral Fitzsimmons

Bound for Broadway 15-18

Claire Westerlaken

The Showboat Award

Katie Leblanc

Mary Lester Variety Award 12 and under

Zadie Keitzmann

Mary Lester Variety Award 13 and up

Gracie Long

Mary Lester Variety Award Group

“Jet Set” Performers North

Most Promising Rupert Dancer 12 and under

Ashlynn Bond Cornish

Most Promising Rupert Dancer 13 and up

Tallulah Mackereth

Samntha Budnisky Award 12 and under

McKenna Leighton-Sankey

Samantha Budnisky Award 13 and up

Joran Rystadd

C Rylan Ciccone Memorial Award 12 and under

Pyper Testawich

Cook’s Jewellers Ballet Award Swarovski Dancer

Mia Friesen

Group Gala Winners

Classical Ballet Group 12 and under

1st Place “Pavane” Performers North PG

2nd Place “Horizon” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert

Classical Ballet Group 13 and up

1st place “Soleil” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert

2nd place “Gymnopedie” Performers North PG

Demi Character Group 12 and under

1st place “Yes We Can Can” Performers North PG

2nd place “Cheer Enchainment” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert

Demi Character Group 13 and up

1st place “Catch me if you Can” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert

2nd place “Matchmaker” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert

Jazz Group 12 and under

1st place “What Ya Got” Performers North PG

2nd place “Instruction” Pure Movements Terrace

Jazz Group 13 and up

1st place “Kiki” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert

2nd place “JLR” Performers North PG

Lyrical Group 12 and under

1st place “I Remember Her” Contemporary Collective Terrace

2nd place “Good Mother” Performers North PG

Lyrical Group 13 and up

1st place “I am Here” Performers North PG

2nd place “Hurts 2B Human” Contemporary Collective Terrace

Tap Group Open

1st place “Switch” Performers North PG

2nd place “Hit Me Up” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert

Variety Group 12 and under

1st place “Bikini Bottom Day” Performers North PG

2nd place “Hair” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert

Variety Group 13 and up

1st place “Lovers Spat” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert

2nd place “Jet Set” Performers North PG

Musical Theatre/Song and Dance 12 and under

1st place “High Adventure” Performers North PG

2nd place “Frozen” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert

Musical Theatre/Song and Dance 13 and up

1st place “Pinball Wizard” Performers North

2nd place “Medley from the Sound of Music” Performers North PG

Hip Hop 12 and under

1st place DJ Remix Dance Academy of Prince Rupert

2nd place “Get it Started” Pure Movements Terrace

Hip Hop 13 and up

1st place “Talk to Me” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert

2nd place “Silk Sonic” Contemporary Collective Terrace

Acrobatics Open

1st place “Unstoppable” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert

2nd place “Where’s Your Head At” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert

Modern Group Open

1st place “Flock” Performers North PG

2nd place “Selah” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert

Contemporary Group Open

1st place “Here Comes the Rain Again” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert

2nd place “Starman” Performers North PG

Valen Von Den Steinen is announced as the Intermediate Performer of the Year at the BC Annual Dance Competition Gala held on May 13 at the Lester Centre. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)