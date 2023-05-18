B.C. Annual Dance Competition results

The BC Annual Dance Competition was held from May 7 to 13 in Prince Rupert.
The results are:
Special awards and scholarships
Senior Performer of the Year
Hannah Swanson
Intermediate Performer of the Year
Valen Von Den Steinen
Junior Performer of the Year
Claire McCaffery
William Murray Scholorship
Grace Robinson
Peter Withery Award
Ellie Martens
Margaret Kinney Memorial Tap Award 10 and under
Mia Lan
Spectrum Legacy Awards
Joran Rystadd
Gracie Long
Kayla Main
Cassidy Kawaguchi
Grace Robinson
Coral Fitzsimmons
Kimberly Truong “Heart on the Dance Floor”
Taylor Jackson
Madeline Kozoris Memorial Award
Valentina Protheroe
Jessica Mokrzycki Memeorial Award
Tyler Meany
Nicole Cote Memorial Tap Award
Kayla Main
Johann Woodland Memorial Award
Claire Westerlaken
Charismatic Award in memory of Patty Forman
Nolan Robinson
Bound for Broadway 10 and under
Astrid Warburton
Bound for Broadway 11-14
Coral Fitzsimmons
Bound for Broadway 15-18
Claire Westerlaken
The Showboat Award
Katie Leblanc
Mary Lester Variety Award 12 and under
Zadie Keitzmann
Mary Lester Variety Award 13 and up
Gracie Long
Mary Lester Variety Award Group
“Jet Set” Performers North
Most Promising Rupert Dancer 12 and under
Ashlynn Bond Cornish
Most Promising Rupert Dancer 13 and up
Tallulah Mackereth
Samntha Budnisky Award 12 and under
McKenna Leighton-Sankey
Samantha Budnisky Award 13 and up
Joran Rystadd
C Rylan Ciccone Memorial Award 12 and under
Pyper Testawich
Cook’s Jewellers Ballet Award Swarovski Dancer
Mia Friesen
Group Gala Winners
Classical Ballet Group 12 and under
1st Place “Pavane” Performers North PG
2nd Place “Horizon” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert
Classical Ballet Group 13 and up
1st place “Soleil” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert
2nd place “Gymnopedie” Performers North PG
Demi Character Group 12 and under
1st place “Yes We Can Can” Performers North PG
2nd place “Cheer Enchainment” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert
Demi Character Group 13 and up
1st place “Catch me if you Can” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert
2nd place “Matchmaker” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert
Jazz Group 12 and under
1st place “What Ya Got” Performers North PG
2nd place “Instruction” Pure Movements Terrace
Jazz Group 13 and up
1st place “Kiki” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert
2nd place “JLR” Performers North PG
Lyrical Group 12 and under
1st place “I Remember Her” Contemporary Collective Terrace
2nd place “Good Mother” Performers North PG
Lyrical Group 13 and up
1st place “I am Here” Performers North PG
2nd place “Hurts 2B Human” Contemporary Collective Terrace
Tap Group Open
1st place “Switch” Performers North PG
2nd place “Hit Me Up” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert
Variety Group 12 and under
1st place “Bikini Bottom Day” Performers North PG
2nd place “Hair” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert
Variety Group 13 and up
1st place “Lovers Spat” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert
2nd place “Jet Set” Performers North PG
Musical Theatre/Song and Dance 12 and under
1st place “High Adventure” Performers North PG
2nd place “Frozen” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert
Musical Theatre/Song and Dance 13 and up
1st place “Pinball Wizard” Performers North
2nd place “Medley from the Sound of Music” Performers North PG
Hip Hop 12 and under
1st place DJ Remix Dance Academy of Prince Rupert
2nd place “Get it Started” Pure Movements Terrace
Hip Hop 13 and up
1st place “Talk to Me” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert
2nd place “Silk Sonic” Contemporary Collective Terrace
Acrobatics Open
1st place “Unstoppable” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert
2nd place “Where’s Your Head At” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert
Modern Group Open
1st place “Flock” Performers North PG
2nd place “Selah” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert
Contemporary Group Open
1st place “Here Comes the Rain Again” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert
2nd place “Starman” Performers North PG