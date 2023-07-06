B.C. cyclist forced to withdraw from international competition due to illness

Cyclist Maggie Coles-Lyster signed with Israel-Premier Tech Roland in May 2023. (Maggie Coles-Lyster/Special to The News)

After several days of struggling at the Giro d’Italia Donne, Maple Ridge cyclist Maggie Coles-Lyster has officially withdrawn from the international event due to her continued illness.

The superstar cyclist, who is normally quite the competitor, has been sidelined for more than a month now due to a pretty bad case of bronchitis.

Coles-Lyster has also been dealing with team troubles as her prospective spot on the female B&B Hotels team was taken away when the group folded in late 2022, causing her to sign with the ZAAF Cycling Team.

But that also led to issues surrounding rider salaries, causing her new team to also collapse in April of 2023. She now finds herself riding with Israel-Premier Tech Roland.

Coles-Lyster had hoped to be in racing shape by the time Giro d-Italia Donne started on June 30, but said she found herself feeling worse after each stage of the race.

By the end of the fourth stage, she had fallen to the 158th spot, and with another five stages and more than 550 km to go, Coles-Lyster decided to pull the plug.

She now has the opportunity to get some much-needed rest and fully recover before the Tour de France Femmes begins on July 23, which is one of the biggest female cycling events in the world.

