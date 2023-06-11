B.C. golfer Nick Taylor breaks course record at RBC Canadian Open

Abbotsford’s Nick Taylor broke a course record Saturday at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto.
The Robert Bateman alum did it with a 9-under 63 at the Oakdale Golf and Country Club, on his third round of the tournament. His first two rounds at the 72-par course were 75 and 67.
After his first round, he told PGA reporter Adam Stanley that his wife helped get his head in the game.
“My wife gave me a talking to Thursday night,” Taylor told him. “I was just kind of getting in my own way. I probably had a very poor attitude when I was hitting shots maybe weren’t ending up like I wanted to. So, I knew my game was there, but a little kick in the butt didn’t hurt.”
COURSE RECORD
Nick Taylor birdies 18 to fire a 9-under 63 @RBCCanadianOpen
— Adam Stanley (@adam_stanley) June 10, 2023
A Canadian has not won this open in almost 70 years.
On Sunday, he teed off against American Andrew Novak at 10:45 a.m. PDT. Adam Hadwin from Abbotsford is also on the course Sunday. The tournament can be watched on various sports coverage providers, including TSN.
Sink the putt, raise the putter 👏@NTaylorGolf59 grabs a share of the lead @RBCCanadianOpen. pic.twitter.com/oSFmFjS38R
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 10, 2023
Two Canadians chasing history 🇨🇦@CoreConn and @NTaylorGolf59 will have the crowd on their side @RBCCanadianOpen.
A Canadian has not won their national open since 1954. pic.twitter.com/Tv2YgYXzFs
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 11, 2023
