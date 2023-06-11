Nick Taylor of Abbotsford takes a swing at the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday, June 11. (PGA Tour video screenshot)

Nick Taylor of Abbotsford takes a swing at the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday, June 11. (PGA Tour video screenshot)

B.C. golfer Nick Taylor breaks course record at RBC Canadian Open

Taylor ended third round at open with a 9-under 63 on Saturday, still vying to win

Abbotsford’s Nick Taylor broke a course record Saturday at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto.

The Robert Bateman alum did it with a 9-under 63 at the Oakdale Golf and Country Club, on his third round of the tournament. His first two rounds at the 72-par course were 75 and 67.

After his first round, he told PGA reporter Adam Stanley that his wife helped get his head in the game.

“My wife gave me a talking to Thursday night,” Taylor told him. “I was just kind of getting in my own way. I probably had a very poor attitude when I was hitting shots maybe weren’t ending up like I wanted to. So, I knew my game was there, but a little kick in the butt didn’t hurt.”

A Canadian has not won this open in almost 70 years.

On Sunday, he teed off against American Andrew Novak at 10:45 a.m. PDT. Adam Hadwin from Abbotsford is also on the course Sunday. The tournament can be watched on various sports coverage providers, including TSN.

Watch for more coverage.

READ MORE: Robert Bateman golf team celebrates pair of wins, preparing for regionals

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordGolfPro sports

Previous story
Canadian fighters sweep, legend Amanda Nunes retires after win at UFC 289 in Vancouver

Just Posted

BC Lions running back James Butler dives in for a touchdown during first half CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Do you know how many teams are in the Canadian Football League?THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
QUIZ: How much do you know about summer sports and recreation?

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Okanagan, Nicola and Boundary regions Saturday morning, June 10, 2023. (Black Press file photo)
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan, Nicola, Boundary

BC Wildfire Service on the scene of a wildfire near Terrace’s Northwest Regional Airport on June 8. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
BC Wildfire Service investigating fire near Terrace airport as human-caused

The Canadian Red Cross is calling on volunteers in northern British Columbia to assist with its Health Equipment Loan Program (HELP), a free service offering temporary access to medical equipment like canes and wheelchairs to people recuperating from illness or surgery, or those spending their final days at home. In this photo, Terrace Red Cross technician Robert Mitch repairs a wheelchair in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Canadian Red Cross seeks volunteers for northern B.C. health equipment loan program