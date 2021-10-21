B.C. high school football searching for new venue

McLeod Athletic Park is not available, SFU reps scheduling a meeting after BC Place unable to host

The Vernon Panthers and Bateman Timberwolves battle at a past B.C. high school provincial final in BC Place. That venue will not be hosting the 2021 slate of championship games. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park is not in the running to be a possible host for the 2021 B.C. high school football provincial semifinals and finals occurring on Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, but the new SFU Stadium is still a possibility.

B.C. School Sports representatives were told on Oct. 6 that BC Place, the longtime host of the two Saturday’s of playoff action, would be unable to host this year’s games.

That news has left organizers scrambling to find a new host venue.

Howard Tsumura of Varsity Letters reported the news on Wednesday (Oct. 20), with those on the organizing committee expressing disappointment.

The News reached out to the Township of Langley, with a spokesperson stating McLeod will not be available.

“The Township of Langley was contacted about hosting the BC High School Football Championships at McLeod Athletic Park stadium,” the spokesperson stated. “However, the dates requested are not available due to prior commitments already in place with several other sports organizations.”

The News also spoke to representatives from SFU, who stated that BCHSFB has contacted them regarding the availability of the new stadium and that they are in the process of scheduling a meeting.

The new SFU Stadium at Terry Fox Field officially opened on Aug. 24 and it features seating for 1,800 spectators. It is also covered by a roof canopy and offers broadcast and media facilities.

For more on the stadium, visit athletics.sfu.ca/sports/2019/1/30/sfu-stadium-project.aspx.

BC Place put out a statement following yesterday’s news, claiming that available event dates have been challenging to manage and a turf replacement project has made the facility unavailable for the dates that BCHSFB requested.

Hi Ben, thank you for reaching out. We are pleased to share with you that the article has now been updated to provide clarification, as follows: pic.twitter.com/PsKZoOf7ou — BC Place (@bcplace) October 21, 2021

The News has reached out to representatives from UBC and the city of Chilliwack for comments on the possibility of their facilities hosting the event, but they have not yet replied.

